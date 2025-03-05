Financial Conduct Authority
FCA bans former Credit Suisse executives following US criminal convictions
The FCA has banned Andrew Pearse and Surjan Singh from the UK financial services industry.
The former Credit Suisse managing directors have been banned for lacking integrity, following US convictions for arranging corrupt loans to the Republic of Mozambique.
In July 2019, Mr Pearse pleaded guilty in the US for his role in the conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud, which included him accepting over US$45m in unlawful kickbacks in connection with the loans.
In September 2019, Mr Singh also pleaded guilty in the US for his role in the conspiracy to commit money laundering, which included him accepting US$5.7m in unlawful kickbacks in connection with the loans.
In October 2021, the FCA fined Credit Suisse over £145m as part of a US $475m global settlement for serious financial crime due diligence failings related to the loans which the bank arranged for the Republic of Mozambique, worth US$1.3bn. The loans were tainted by corruption. The FCA also secured Credit Suisse’s agreement to write off US $200m of debt owed by the Republic of Mozambique.
Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA yesterday said:
“Mr Pearse and Mr Singh were experienced executives at Credit Suisse who admit to having received over US$50m in kickbacks. There is no place in our markets for those who engage in bribery and corruption.”
Notes to Editors
- Final Notice 2025: Andrew James Pearse
- Final Notice 2025: Surjan Singh
- Final Notice 2021: Credit Suisse
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-bans-former-credit-suisse-executives-corrupt-loans-mozambique
