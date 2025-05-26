Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA bans former Credit Suisse vice president following US criminal conviction
The FCA has banned Detelina Subeva from the UK financial services industry.
Ms. Subeva is the third former Credit Suisse employee banned for lacking integrity, following their US convictions for conspiracy to commit money laundering connected to corrupt loans to the Republic of Mozambique.
On 20 May 2019, Ms Subeva pleaded guilty in the US for her role in a conspiracy to commit money laundering, which included accepting and retaining US$200,000 from one of her co-conspirators in unlawful kickbacks in connection with the loans.
In October 2021, the FCA fined Credit Suisse over £145m as part of a US$475m global settlement for serious financial crime due diligence failings related to the loans, which the bank arranged for the Republic of Mozambique, worth US$1.3bn. The loans were tainted by corruption. The FCA also secured Credit Suisse’s agreement to write off US$200m of debt owed by the Republic of Mozambique.
Ms Subeva’s co-conspirators, Andrew Pearse and Surjan Singh, were banned earlier in February 2025 following their US convictions. Mr Pearse was convicted for conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud while Mr Singh was convicted for conspiracy to commit money laundering. Together they accepted over US$50m in kickbacks.
Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:
'Ms Subeva admitted to receiving and retaining US$200,000 in illegal kickbacks. There is no place in our markets for criminal behaviour. We will continue to take action against those who try to take advantage of our financial system.’
Notes to editors
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-bans-former-credit-suisse-vice-president
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
More people have bank accounts but one in ten have no cash savings, FCA survey reveals19/05/2025 10:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found that one in ten people have no cash savings at all, and another 21% have less than £1,000 to draw on in an emergency. The regulator’s research also shows that one in four people in the UK have low financial resilience, meaning that they have missed payments, are struggling to keep up with commitments, or don’t have savings to help them through difficulties.
FCA strips back insurance rulebook15/05/2025 11:10:00
The UK’s world leading insurance market could benefit from simpler, more straightforward rules, under proposals published by the FCA yesterday.
FCA confiscates over £300,000 from convicted fraudsters14/05/2025 16:25:00
The FCA has secured confiscation orders of £305,284 against Raheel Mirza, Cameron Vickers and Opeyemi Solaja for their roles in an investment fraud. This amounts to all their remaining assets.
Two brothers plead guilty to insider dealing09/05/2025 16:05:00
Today at Southwark Crown Court, Matthew and Nikolas West pleaded guilty to insider dealing, following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
FCA seeks feedback on regulation of cryptoasset trading platforms in next phase of road to regulation02/05/2025 16:20:00
The FCA is seeking views on the future regulation of specific cryptoasset activities, ahead of legislation to bring them within regulation.
FCA set to launch live AI testing service29/04/2025 14:10:00
The FCA is seeking views from firms about how its live AI testing service can help them to deploy safe and responsible AI, which will benefit UK consumers and markets.
Seventy percent cut in capital rules red tape24/04/2025 14:10:00
The FCA is proposing streamlining the rules on the types of funds investment firms must hold to absorb losses and maintain financial resilience during periods of stress.
Individual charged with carrying on an unauthorised business and misleading investors17/04/2025 12:10:00
The FCA has charged John Burford for carrying on an unauthorised business and dishonestly misleading investors. He is suspected of generating over £1m.