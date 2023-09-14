Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA bans Keith Dickinson and Andrew Allen for British Steel Pension Scheme advice failings, with £155k to be paid in compensation
Keith Dickinson and Andrew Allen of Mansion Park Limited (in liquidation) have been banned from advising customers on pension transfers and pension opt-outs.
The FCA found that between June 2015 and December 2017, Mr Dickinson provided pension transfer advice, which Mr Allen signed off, that was unsuitable.
Mr Dickinson and Mr Allen will pay £70,000 and £85,606, respectively, to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) to contribute towards the compensation owed to Mansion Park’s customers.
The FSCS has so far paid out almost £3 million in compensation to Mansion Park customers for the unsuitable advice they received, including over £2 million for advice provided by Mr Dickinson.
400 Mansion Park customers were advised to transfer out of their defined benefits transfer scheme. Mr Dickinson advised 135 of them, including 68 members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS). In total, those advised by Mr Dickinson had pension benefits worth approximately £36.8 million.
Mr Allen demonstrated a lack of competence in his oversight of advice for 328 (82%) of those 400 Mansion Park customers, including 72 who were BSPS members.
Customers transferring out of the BSPS were in a vulnerable position due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of their pension scheme. It was critical they received sound advice from Mansion Park.
In most of the advice Mr Dickinson provided and the files Mr Allen signed off, the advice was unsuitable because it was based on the flawed assumption that transferring would be in their customer’s best interest. The advice provided did not assess whether customers were relying on income from their defined benefit pension scheme in retirement, whether the customer understood the risks of transferring out or whether they could bear those financial risks.
Therese Chambers, joint Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight said: 'People turned to Mansion Park to give them vital advice so they’d have financial peace of mind in retirement. Both Mr Dickinson and Mr Allen failed to do their job. They put people’s hard earned retirement money at risk and so it is only right that they contribute to the costs of compensating these people.
'We will continue to take action where failings by advisers put their customers at risk.'
Any customers who were advised to transfer by Mansion Park should contact the FSCS to see if they are owed compensation.
Notes to editors
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-bans-dickinson-allen-british-steel-pension-scheme-advice-failings
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
New screening checks required to approve financial adverts13/09/2023 10:25:00
To help people to make informed decisions to save, invest and borrow with confidence, the FCA is introducing new screening checks for firms that approve financial adverts.
FCA sets expectations ahead of incoming crypto marketing rules07/09/2023 17:15:00
Tough new rules designed to make the marketing of cryptoasset products clearer and more accurate, and that ban incentives like ‘refer a friend’ bonuses, will come into force on 8 October.
FCA launches review of treatment of Politically Exposed Persons05/09/2023 14:10:00
The FCA has today set out issues it will consider as part of a review of the treatment of domestic Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) by financial services firms.
Two individuals face bans and £1.3m fine for pension transfer advice failings04/09/2023 10:05:00
The FCA has decided to fine Toni Fox £681,536 and David Price £632,594 for their roles in operating a flawed pension advice process.
FCA analysis reveals there are fewer than 1 million interest-only mortgages outstanding15/08/2023 13:20:00
The number of interest-only (750,000) and part-interest-only (245,000) mortgages has halved since 2015, new FCA analysis has found. The fall is a result of borrowers moving in greater numbers onto repayment loans or repaying earlier than expected.
FCA finds fund managers’ value assessments significantly improved, but still work to do10/08/2023 14:10:00
Following a review of fund managers’ value assessments, the FCA has found that while many firms have better practices in place, some still require improvement.
Financial watchdog wins civil case against Ponzi-like care home investment scheme02/08/2023 09:25:00
The High Court has ruled in favour of the FCA against Robin Forster, the director of a company which took £57 million from 380 investors in an illegal care home investment scheme.
FCA sets out 14-point action plan on cash savings01/08/2023 10:25:00
The FCA yesterday set out a 14-point action plan to ensure banks and building societies are passing on interest rate rises to savers appropriately, that they’re communicating with customers much more effectively and offering them better savings rate deals.
FCA secures Confiscation Order against convicted money launderer31/07/2023 10:25:00
On Friday 28 July 2023, Southwark Crown Court imposed a Confiscation Order of £562,636 against Richard Faithfull following his conviction in September 2021. Mr Faithfull was part of a trans-national organised crime group which laundered the proceeds of at least 7 professionally run overseas investment frauds.