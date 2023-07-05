Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA bans Paul Steel for unsuitable defined benefit transfer advice with £850k to be paid in redress
The FCA has banned Paul Steel of Estate Matters Financial Ltd (EMF) from working in financial services.
He will also pay £850,000 to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Mr Steel provided unsuitable advice to customers to transfer out of defined benefit pension schemes, including the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS). He also showed a lack of honesty and integrity in selling his client book for less than its value, to himself. This meant that customers who had lost out from the poor advice could not pursue EMF for redress.
Between 2015 and 2018, more than 480 clients were given defined benefit transfer advice by EMF. Over £140m of pension assets were transferred as a result. Overwhelmingly (86%), this advice failed to meet the required standards. In providing the advice, Mr Steel failed to collect the right information and/or disclose the risks of transferring.
As a result of his conduct in selling his client book, the FCA sought and obtained a freezing injunction, and brought proceedings in the High Court seeking redress for customer losses. It agreed to settle those proceedings on the basis of Mr Steel’s agreement not to contest the FCA’s penalties.
Therese Chambers, Joint Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight yesterday said:
“Mr Steel failed to provide suitable pension transfer advice. But he also failed to act with honesty and integrity when he improperly sold the firm’s assets for less than their value - to himself - so that he could enjoy the profits of the business without the burden of the risks that he had created. We are determined that those who fail in their duties to their customers take responsibility for paying towards redress and do not expect the FSCS, and the vast majority of firms who do the right thing, to pick up the tab for their failings.”
The FCA imposed a fine of £3,694,400 on Mr Steel. However, it agreed not to enforce this provided Mr Steel pays £850,000 to the FSCS. This represents substantially all of Mr Steel’s remaining assets and ensures that he will contribute to the cost of compensating customers who received his poor advice. Without this settlement, most or all of Mr Steel’s assets would have been spent on the High Court proceedings rather than compensating consumers.
Notes to Editors
- Final Notice 2023: Mr Paul Steel
- Estate Matters Financial Ltd was trading as “Pension Matters”.
- British Steel Pension Scheme – our approach to enforcement
- The FCA launched High Court action against Mr Steel in February 2021.Those proceedings have now been settled. See paragraph 2.13 of the Final Notice.
- As at 27 June 2023, FSCS has paid out £1,752,125.71 in relation to claims valued at £4,539,474.73 to clients to whom EMF has provided unsuitable pension transfer advice.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-bans-paul-steel-unsuitable-defined-benefit-transfer-advice-850k-be-paid-redress
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA warns insurers about support provided to struggling customers04/07/2023 10:25:00
Home and motor insurers must improve their treatment of vulnerable customers and how they handle customers claims, a review by the Financial Conduct Authority has found.
FCA enable firms to provide mortgage breathing space30/06/2023 15:25:00
The FCA has moved quickly to make changes to its rulebook to support key commitments made by lenders at last week’s mortgage summit held by the Chancellor.
FCA bans Lee Morgan for British Steel Pension Scheme advice failings29/06/2023 10:10:00
The Financial Conduct Authority has banned Denis Lee Morgan of Pembrokeshire Mortgage Centre Limited (in liquidation) (PMC) from advising any customers on pension transfers and pension opt outs, and from holding any senior management function in a regulated firm.
Adviser Mark Abley pays £106k for poor pension transfer advice27/06/2023 10:25:00
The FCA has banned Mark Abley of County Capital Wealth Management Ltd (in liquidation) (CCWM) from providing any advice on pension transfers.
Three individuals face charges for unauthorised sale-and-rent-back schemes14/06/2023 14:15:00
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against 3 people for carrying out regulated activity without authorisation.
Three individuals face charges for unauthorised sale-and-rent-back schemes14/06/2023 10:20:00
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against 3 people for carrying out regulated activity without authorisation.
FCA introduces tough new rules for marketing cryptoassets08/06/2023 14:10:00
Those marketing cryptoassets to UK consumers will need to introduce a cooling-off period for first time investors from 8 October 2023, under new advertising rules announced by the FCA.
FCA fines ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd £17.2m for serious failings which enabled millions in illegitimate tax reclaims06/06/2023 10:25:00
The FCA has fined ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd (‘MCM’) £17,219,300 for serious failings in its oversight of cum-ex trading.