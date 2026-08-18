FCA bans senior manager for lack of honesty and integrity

The FCA has banned Howard Roland Duckett from working in financial services due to a serious lack of honesty and integrity.

Mr Duckett was a senior manager at Beauforce Corporation Limited, a debt management firm. The High Court has disqualified Mr Duckett from acting as a company director for 10 years. It found that he had failed to maintain adequate records while director of an unrelated company.

The Court also found that Mr Duckett repeatedly lied and attempted to rely on fabricated evidence to distance himself from the company and deny that he was a director. This included falsely claiming that a fictitious individual was responsible for running the business.

Mr Duckett failed to tell the FCA about his disqualification.

Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said:

“Mr Ducket constructed an elaborate fiction in his attempt to avoid disqualification and did not disclose his disqualification to the FCA. He deserves to be banned from the industry.”

In November 2025, the FCA restricted Beauforce Corporation Limited from carrying out any regulated activities. This means it cannot provide regulated debt advice or debt management services to consumers. The FCA also ordered the firm to stop accepting money from consumers and return any money held in its bank accounts.

Advice for affected consumers

Consumers who currently have a debt management plan arranged with Beauforce Corporation Limited should stop payments and seek alternative support.

You can find free debt advice and debt management services by visiting the MoneyHelperLink is external website.

If you have been asked by Beauforce Corporation Limited to make any payments since 20 November 2025 or have other concerns about their debt management plans, please contact the FCA on 0800 111 6768 or use our contact form to get in touch.

The FCA cannot investigate individual complaints, but information provided will support ongoing supervisory work.

Notes to Editors