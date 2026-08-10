Financial Conduct Authority
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FCA boosts support for innovative firms as they scale and grow
Five fast-growing firms have joined the FCA’s Scale-up Unit, receiving tailored support to help them innovate, navigate regulation and grow sustainably.
ClearScore, Modulr, Teya, Urban Jungle and Zilch, spanning payments, consumer finance, credit information and insurtech, are the first firms regulated solely by the FCA to take part.
The Scale-up Unit gives firms tailored regulatory support as they develop new products, respond to policy changes and manage the challenges of rapid growth.
Insights from a recent pilot with 15 high-growth firms, published on 10 August 2026, show that early investment in governance, risk management and controls helps firms manage the opportunities and challenges of growth, as well as scale sustainably.
“High-growth firms play a vital role in driving economic growth across the UK,” said Jessica Rusu, chief data information and innovation officer, FCA. “We want the UK to remain one of the best places in the world to start, grow and scale a financial services business. That’s why we're supporting ambitious firms as they scale, helping them navigate regulation and innovate with confidence.”
Six firms, jointly regulated by the FCA and PRA, were announced as the Scale-Up Unit’s first cohort in February. Applications for the next group will open soon.
Since the FCA launched its innovation services, it has supported more than 1,000 innovative and growing firms.
Notes to Editors
- The FCA opened applications for solo-regulated firms to join the Scale-up Unit pilot in May. Applications closed on 22 June 2026.
- Read more about the Scale-up Unit.
- ClearScore, Modulr, and Zilch are part of the Unicorn Council for UK FinTech, a coalition established by Innovate Finance which brings together UK-based fintech unicorn founders and CEOs aiming to accelerate growth in the sector.
- The Scale-up Unit sits alongside the FCA’s existing programmes, including Innovation Pathways, Pre-Application Support Service (PASS) and Early and High Growth Oversight function, creating a clear pathway from start-up to scale-up.
- Early and High Growth Oversight identifies firms experiencing rapid growth at an earlier stage – including newly authorised firms, and those undergoing significant change – and provides proactive engagement to help them navigate key challenges as they scale.
- Between July 2025 and March 2026, the FCA engaged with 15 firms across asset management, wealth management and payments as part of an Early and High Growth Oversight pilot. This was to identify rapidly growing firms earlier and support them as they establish and evolve their business. The FCA assessed whether their governance, risk management and control frameworks were developing in line with their growth and has published insights from this pilot.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-boosts-support-innovative-firms-scale-grow
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