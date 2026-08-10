FCA boosts support for innovative firms as they scale and grow

Five fast-growing firms have joined the FCA’s Scale-up Unit, receiving tailored support to help them innovate, navigate regulation and grow sustainably.

ClearScore, Modulr, Teya, Urban Jungle and Zilch, spanning payments, consumer finance, credit information and insurtech, are the first firms regulated solely by the FCA to take part.

The Scale-up Unit gives firms tailored regulatory support as they develop new products, respond to policy changes and manage the challenges of rapid growth.

Insights from a recent pilot with 15 high-growth firms, published on 10 August 2026, show that early investment in governance, risk management and controls helps firms manage the opportunities and challenges of growth, as well as scale sustainably.

“High-growth firms play a vital role in driving economic growth across the UK,” said Jessica Rusu, chief data information and innovation officer, FCA. “We want the UK to remain one of the best places in the world to start, grow and scale a financial services business. That’s why we're supporting ambitious firms as they scale, helping them navigate regulation and innovate with confidence.”

Six firms, jointly regulated by the FCA and PRA, were announced as the Scale-Up Unit’s first cohort in February. Applications for the next group will open soon.

Since the FCA launched its innovation services, it has supported more than 1,000 innovative and growing firms.

Notes to Editors