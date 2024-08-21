Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA calls on insurers to ensure they demonstrate fair value and good customer outcomes
Insurers and brokers have improved governance and oversight of how products are designed, managed, reviewed, and distributed, but many still cannot show how they are providing fair value to customers or that they were receiving good outcomes.
In a report published today, the FCA set out issues with information sharing between insurers and brokers, and in identifying target markets.
Matt Brewis, Director of Insurance at the FCA, said:
“Insurers need to make sure their customers are getting fair value. Progress is being made, but we are still seeing too many examples of insurers and brokers lacking the right information, governance, or oversight to ensure their customers get consistently good outcomes.
“All insurance firms should take note of our findings and make improvements where appropriate.
“We’ll continue to take action where we see poor value so consumers can have confidence when buying insurance products.”
In February, the FCA agreed a pause in the sale of guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance with a number firms, following concerns the products were not offering fair value.
In May, it was confirmed that the FCA permitted several GAP insurers to recommence sales following changes to their products.
The regulator has today also published its latest Value Measures Data (January – December 2023).
It has warned insurers that if they cannot demonstrate that their products meet FCA rules and provide fair value, it will take appropriate regulatory action.
Notes to Editors
- Read TR24/2: General insurance and pure protection product governance thematic review.
- View the FCA’s latest value measures data.
- In 2021, the FCA introduced rules requiring insurers to ensure their products provide fair value. This included submitting regular Value Measures Data to the FCA.
- The FCA previously wrote to insurance firms reminding them of its expectations on fair value.
- GAP insurance is typically sold alongside car finance. It covers the difference between a vehicle’s purchase price or outstanding finance and its current market value, in the event it is written off before finance has been repaid.
- Following the introduction of the Consumer Duty in July 2023, firms are also required to ensure consumers are at the heart of their business and must act to deliver good outcomes for them.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-calls-insurers-demonstrate-fair-value-good-customer-outcomes
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
PwC fined £15 million for failing to alert the FCA to suspected fraudulent activity at London Capital & Finance plc16/08/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has fined PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) for failing to report to the regulator their belief that London Capital & Finance plc (LCF) might be involved in fraudulent activity. This is the first time the FCA has fined an audit firm.
FCA censures auditor for failings in client asset reports15/08/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has censured the auditor Macintyre Hudson LLP (MHA) for failing to prepare client assets reports to the required standard.
FCA fines FXTB for unfair customer treatment practices14/08/2024 14:05:00
The FCA has fined Cypriot contract for differences (CFD) firm Forex TB Limited (FXTB) £276,100 for failing to treat its customers fairly, and for providing investment advice without being authorised to do so.
FCA fines and bans Martin Sarl for dishonest and reckless conduct14/08/2024 13:05:00
The FCA has banned Martin Sarl from working in the financial services industry and fined him £5,021 for acting without honesty and integrity.
FCA progresses framework to drive long-term value for workplace pension savers08/08/2024 16:15:00
Pension savers stand to benefit from a new proposed framework designed to shift the focus from costs to long-term value, and ultimately deliver better retirement savings.
Update on the Bank of England and FCA Memorandum of Understanding for supervision of market infrastructure08/08/2024 15:15:00
The Bank of England and the FCA co-operate on the supervision of financial market infrastructures (FMIs). The authorities consulted with FMIs to assess how that co-operation is working.
FCA announces further expansion of Leeds office, creating more jobs in the region07/08/2024 15:15:00
The FCA is set to base a further 100 of its workforce in Leeds as it expands its footprint in the city.
H2O will pay €250 million to investors following FCA investigation07/08/2024 12:20:00
Asset manager H2O AM LLP (H2O) will pay €250 million to investors unable to access their funds since 2020, following an investigation by the FCA.