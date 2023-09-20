Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA calls on insurers to take action as it publishes latest fair value data
The FCA has written to insurers warning that more action must be taken to ensure good consumer outcomes.
In letters sent to all insurance firms, the regulator reminded them of its expectations to make sure they’re checking their products are providing fair value to their customers.
The FCA also identified further evidence that some Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) products may be failing to provide fair value to customers.
This comes as the FCA publishes its latest insurance Value Measures Data (Jan-Dec 2022), which revealed potential concerns over the value of GAP products to customers.
GAP insurance is an add-on to motor insurance. It covers the difference between a vehicle’s purchase price and its current market value.
According to FCA data, for GAP insurance only 6% of the amount customers pay in premiums is paid out in claims. The FCA has seen examples of some firms paying out up to 70% of the value of insurance premiums in commission to parties in the distribution chain, such as motor dealerships.
The FCA has told firms manufacturing GAP insurance products they must take immediate action to prove customers are getting a fair deal, or it will intervene – giving firms a three-month ultimatum.
Matt Brewis, Director of Insurance, FCA said:
'This is an early signal of the work we’ll be doing under the Consumer Duty.
'Customers should be reassured that we’re in their corner and are taking action where we see poor value being provided.
'If the firms are unable to prove they’re providing fair value to their customers, they should expect further action from the regulator.'
In 2021, rules were introduced requiring insurers to ensure their products provide fair value, which included submitting regular Value Measures Data to the FCA, the latest of which is published today.
Notes to editors
- GAP insurance provides cover for a financial shortfall that can happen when:
- a customer’s vehicle is written off or stolen
- the motor insurance pay-out does not pay back its original value at purchase or the remaining finance value (if the vehicle was bought on finance)
- The FCA’s portfolio letters:
- You can view the FCA’s latest Value Measures Data
- Aside from its loyalty premium ban in 2021, the FCA also tightened up its rules to make sure products were providing fair value.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-calls-insurers-take-action-publishes-latest-fair-value-data
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA sets out initial findings on bank account access and closures19/09/2023 14:10:00
The FCA has published the findings of its initial data exercise on bank account access and closures.
Review of later-life mortgages finds poor advice and misleading promotions15/09/2023 10:20:00
In a review of later life mortgage firms, the Financial Conduct Authority has worked with the largest firms to improve their advice processes and prompted the removal or amendment of almost 400 misleading promotions.
FCA bans Keith Dickinson and Andrew Allen for British Steel Pension Scheme advice failings, with £155k to be paid in compensation14/09/2023 09:10:00
Keith Dickinson and Andrew Allen of Mansion Park Limited (in liquidation) have been banned from advising customers on pension transfers and pension opt-outs.
New screening checks required to approve financial adverts13/09/2023 10:25:00
To help people to make informed decisions to save, invest and borrow with confidence, the FCA is introducing new screening checks for firms that approve financial adverts.
FCA sets expectations ahead of incoming crypto marketing rules07/09/2023 17:15:00
Tough new rules designed to make the marketing of cryptoasset products clearer and more accurate, and that ban incentives like ‘refer a friend’ bonuses, will come into force on 8 October.
FCA launches review of treatment of Politically Exposed Persons05/09/2023 14:10:00
The FCA has today set out issues it will consider as part of a review of the treatment of domestic Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) by financial services firms.
Two individuals face bans and £1.3m fine for pension transfer advice failings04/09/2023 10:05:00
The FCA has decided to fine Toni Fox £681,536 and David Price £632,594 for their roles in operating a flawed pension advice process.
FCA analysis reveals there are fewer than 1 million interest-only mortgages outstanding15/08/2023 13:20:00
The number of interest-only (750,000) and part-interest-only (245,000) mortgages has halved since 2015, new FCA analysis has found. The fall is a result of borrowers moving in greater numbers onto repayment loans or repaying earlier than expected.