Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA calls on victims of Richard Faithfull to come forward ahead of confiscation hearing
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has called on victims of Richard Faithfull to come forward by 12 September 2022 in order to ensure they be part of any claim for compensation.
On Thursday 9 September 2021 Richard Faithfull was found guilty of money laundering, contrary to s.327 Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 as part of a trans-national organised crime group, laundering the proceeds of at least 7 professionally run overseas investment frauds.
Richard Faithful was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months imprisonment and disqualified from being a company director for 10 years.
The Court will also make a Confiscation Order against Richard Faithfull, once it has determined how much he benefitted from offending and the value of his current assets.
Southwark Crown Court has set a date of 13 October 2022 for the final hearing.
The FCA is urging any individual who believes they may have suffered a loss directly linked to Richard Faithfull’s offending to contact the FCA urgently if they have not done so yet.
Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, said:
“Mr Faithfull showed little compassion for those affected by his crimes and I want to ensure that anyone who may have lost money as a result of his offending is able to submit a claim for compensation.”
The FCA is asking anyone who made payments to the following bank accounts between 1 June 2017 and 1 August 2018 to contact the FCA:
- Faithfull Investments Limited (63019667, 73188825, 43871401, 80389994, 33260763, 20331791, 55420660, 56129860, 56130560, 56130968, 56932766)
- Global Edge Consulting Limited (20051247, 30656960)
- AG Capital Limited (20056281)
- Meadows Financial Limited (20064365)
- SFM Management Limited (20064349)
- Corbett and White Limited (30917160)
- AVE Star FZE (1015338763901, 1025338763902 and 1025338763903)
Should anyone believe that they may be entitled to compensation because they made a transfer or payment to any of the bank accounts listed above between the dates listed above, and have not previously contacted the FCA, please get in touch as soon as possible by:
- email: op_delta_external@fca.org.uk
- write to: The Operation Delta Team, Unauthorised Business Department, Financial Conduct Authority, 12 Endeavour Square, London E20 1JN
Please provide the following information:
- Your full name, address, telephone number, email address.
- The date you transferred or paid any money.
- How much money you paid on each occasion.
- Which bank account you paid money to on each occasion.
- Your bank account details that you paid the money from on each occasion.
- Provide all and any documents which support the information you have provided. This may include such documents as bank statements, invoices, receipts, letters, emails, or any other form of correspondence.
- Full details of the bank account that any compensation payments should be made to.
If you are making a claim for compensation on behalf of somebody else, please inform the FCA of the full name and address of the person who you are claiming for as well as providing your full contact details. We will also need to see evidence of your authority to act on their behalf (eg a signed letter of authority from the investor; a Power of Attorney; Letter of Administration of Grant of Probate).
The FCA will check that everyone who contacts us is eligible for compensation. Eligibility for compensation under the Sentencing Act 2020 is confined to those who made transfers to the company accounts specified above during the time period set out above.
Richard Faithfull has yet to have a Confiscation Order made against him, and proceedings at Southwark Crown court are ongoing.
Further information
- There may be people who are not eligible for compensation because their money did not pass through the accounts or the time period set out above. Unfortunately, the legal provisions for compensation only allow orders to be made for victims who have lost money as a result of the crimes which Richard Faithful has been convicted of.
- The value of the Confiscation Order will either be the amount equal to the benefit Richard Faithful has obtained from his offending or, if his assets are less than that amount, the total value of his assets at the time the Confiscation Order is made.
- It is possible that the amount that Richard Faithful may be ordered to pay will be less than the value of the benefit he obtained from his offending (if the value of his assets is less than this amount). It may be that the amount of compensation that victims will receive will be less than the loss they suffered. Compensation may be paid on a pro-rata basis to each victim.
Notes to Editors
- Richard Faithfull sentenced to over 5 years imprisonment for money laundering.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-calls-victims-richard-faithfull-come-forward-ahead-confiscation-hearing
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA fines Sir Christopher Gent for disclosing inside information08/08/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority has fined Sir Christopher Gent, former non-executive Chairman of ConvaTec Group Plc, £80,000 for unlawfully disclosing inside information.
We consult on changes to redress calculations for unsuitable pension transfer advice03/08/2022 16:20:00
We have published a consultation proposing updates to how redress is calculated for unsuitable defined benefit transfers advice, following a periodic review.
FCA issues an update on switching in the mortgage market03/08/2022 15:15:00
The FCA has released its latest statement on switching in the mortgages market.
FCA confirms new rules to improve oversight of Appointed Representatives03/08/2022 13:10:00
The FCA confirms new rules to make authorised financial firms more responsible for their appointed representatives (ARs).
FCA to open Leeds office in September with 100 new jobs02/08/2022 15:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will be recruiting to fill more than 100 new roles based in Leeds.
FCA clamps down on marketing of high-risk investments to consumers02/08/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has finalised stronger rules to help tackle misleading adverts that encourage investing in high-risk products.
FCA regulation boosts consumer protection in the funeral plans market29/07/2022 14:10:00
From today, the FCA will regulate pre-paid funeral plans, following legislation passed by Parliament. The FCA is authorising 26 providers. Together these firms hold approximately 1.6 million plans, which make up 87% of the market.
FCA publishes Decision Notices for Carillion plc (in liquidation) and three of its former executive directors29/07/2022 10:25:00
The three individuals have referred their respective Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal where they will each present their case. Any findings in the individuals’ Decision Notices are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers their behaviour should be characterised.
The FCA’s Consumer Duty will lead to a major shift in financial services27/07/2022 13:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed its plans to bring in a new Consumer Duty, which will fundamentally improve how firms serve consumers. It will set higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across financial services and require firms to put their customers’ needs first.