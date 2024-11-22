Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA charges four individuals with fraud offences relating to failed credit union
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against 4 individuals for conspiracy to commit false accounting, with 3 of them facing further charges for fraud.
Terry Dodd, John Riley and Brian Flanagan have been charged for fraudulently abusing their positions as directors of the Dial-A-Cab Credit Union for their own personal gain.
The FCA alleges that the 4 individuals transferred funds out of the credit union for the benefit of themselves and their families.
Terry MacPherson has been charged for conspiring with the individuals, using his position as an auditor to submit false returns to the FCA and PRA, which masked the true position of the credit union and the fraud taking place.
The alleged offending took place over a 6-year period between 1 September 2012 and 4 September 2018.
The defendants were granted conditional bail at Westminster Magistrates Court on 20 November 2024, and the case has been sent to Southwark Crown Court, with the next hearing on 18 December 2024.
Notes to editors
- Terry Dodd was born 19 January 1949
- John Riley was born on 26 May 1952
- Brian Flanagan was born on 6 February 1963
- Terry MacPherson was born on 8 January 1971
- Fraud by abuse of position is an offence under sections 1(1) and 4 of the Fraud Act 2006 (4 offences)
- Conspiracy to commit false accounting is a criminal offence under section 1(1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977
- Dial-A-Cab Credit Union was regulated by the FCA for conduct matters and authorised by the PRA for prudential matters from 1 April 2013 until 4 September 2018 when it entered administration.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-charges-four-individuals-fraud-offences-relating-failed-credit-union
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA calls for firms to improve bereavement handling times and shares best practice22/11/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has found that while life insurers provide good service to bereaved customers, they need to settle claims quicker and improve how they measure customer experience.
FCA proposes to extend the time firms have to handle complaints relating to motor finance commission21/11/2024 10:15:00
The proposed extension would allow firms more time to handle complaints efficiently and effectively and help prevent disorderly, inconsistent and inefficient outcomes for consumers and firms.
FCA bans director following grievous bodily harm conviction19/11/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has banned Mr Ari Harris from working in financial services.
FCA fines and bans Craig Buchan and Martin Cooke for recklessly breaching requirements18/11/2024 14:10:00
Craig Buchan and Martin Cooke, former partners of MedDen Financial Services LLP (MedDen), have been fined £6,037 and £6,020 (respectively) and banned by the FCA for recklessly breaching an asset requirement imposed on the firm.
FCA statement on the Chancellor’s Mansion House speech18/11/2024 10:25:00
The FCA is committed to supporting growth.
FCA fines Metro Bank £16m for financial crime failings13/11/2024 10:25:00
The FCA has fined Metro Bank PLC (Metro) £16,675,200.
Director fined £1.1m and banned for misusing funds due to insurers12/11/2024 10:25:00
The FCA has banned Leigh Mackey from working in financial services and fined him £1,102,879 for misleading the FCA and misusing funds due to insurers.
FCA secures convictions against two individuals for £1.5m fraud08/11/2024 09:25:00
Two individuals have been convicted for their roles in an £1.5m investment fraud following a prosecution brought by the FCA.