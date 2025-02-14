FCA charges Hampshire-based independent financial adviser with multiple fraud offences

The FCA has charged Mrs Lisa Campbell with multiple criminal offences, including fraud by abuse of position and providing false or misleading information to the FCA to conceal her wrongdoing.

Mrs Campbell was the sole director of Campbell & Associates Independent Financial Advice Ltd (Campbell & Associates), an FCA authorised financial advisory firm which operated under the name Campbell & Raffle Independent Financial Advice Ltd until November 2020. The firm provided financial advice on investments, insurance, and pensions, but was not authorised to hold or control client money.

The FCA alleges that between 1 April 2013 and 10 May 2023, Mrs Campbell misappropriated funds from clients on numerous occasions. The allegations include that Mrs Campbell created multiple false documents which she used to falsely reassure her clients that their money had been invested. In addition, the FCA alleges that Mrs Campbell provided false documents to the FCA in an effort to conceal her criminal behaviour.

During the period, the FCA alleges that Mrs Campbell stole more than £2.3m, leading to significant financial losses for multiple victims, including family members, friends and a vulnerable child.

Mrs Campbell has been released on bail and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 17 April 2025.

Therese Chambers, joint executive director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, said:

‘Mrs Campbell’s actions are a betrayal of trust on a massive scale. We allege she used her position to defraud clients out of millions, including vulnerable people and her own friends and family who relied on her for advice, using falsified documents to cover up her lies.

'We are determined to hold her accountable for her actions.'

