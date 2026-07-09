FCA charges individual with insider dealing

Richard Bloomfield has been charged by the FCA with 5 counts of insider dealing.

The FCA alleges that in his role as a solicitor at a law firm, Mr Bloomfield worked on an acquisition of Seraphine Group PLC and used inside information obtained through his role to deal in securities of Seraphine Group PLC on 5 occasions between 28 March 2022 and 10 January 2023.

Mr Bloomfield appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court and gave no indication of plea. The case was sent to Southwark Crown Court, and his next appearance will be on 5 August 2026. Mr Bloomfield has been released on unconditional bail.

The FCA is not investigating the law firm or Seraphine Group PLC in this case.

Notes to Editors