FCA charges Shaun Lawrence for unauthorised mortgage broking

The FCA has charged Shaun Lawrence for operating as a mortgage broker without authorisation.

Mr Lawrence, who also goes by the names Shaun Lawrence-Bright and Shaun Bright, was previously authorised to give mortgage advice.

However, in 2008 he had his permissions revoked and was fined. He was also banned from working in financial services.

The FCA alleges that Mr Lawrence has breached the Financial Services and Markets Act by continuing to provide mortgage broking services when already banned.

Mr Lawrence will appear before Hull Magistrates' Court on 2 July 2026.

Notes to editors