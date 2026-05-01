Financial Conduct Authority
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FCA charges Shaun Lawrence for unauthorised mortgage broking
The FCA has charged Shaun Lawrence for operating as a mortgage broker without authorisation.
Mr Lawrence, who also goes by the names Shaun Lawrence-Bright and Shaun Bright, was previously authorised to give mortgage advice.
However, in 2008 he had his permissions revoked and was fined. He was also banned from working in financial services.
The FCA alleges that Mr Lawrence has breached the Financial Services and Markets Act by continuing to provide mortgage broking services when already banned.
Mr Lawrence will appear before Hull Magistrates' Court on 2 July 2026.
Notes to editors
- Shaun Lawrence was born on 15 August 1967.
- The FCA alleges that Mr Lawrence breached Section 19 of FSMALink is external by carrying on regulated activities without FCA authorisation. The alleged regulated activity being carried out was Article 25A of the Regulated Activities OrderLink is external – arranging regulated mortgage contracts.
- Find out more about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-charges-shaun-lawrence-unauthorised-mortgage-broking
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