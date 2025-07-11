Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA closes 1,600 websites as it fights financial crime
The FCA’s annual report sets out how it has used data and technology to crack down on harm in financial services.
Over 1,600 websites suspected of promoting financial services without permission were suspended, removed or blocked in 2024 because of FCA action, as part of its fight against financial crime. The regulator also collaborated with big tech platforms, resulting in over 50 apps being removed from Google Play and the App Store. This has helped the regulator in its work to block fraud at source.
New technology also helped the FCA identify firms that did not meet its standards earlier and at scale. In 2024 the regulator intervened to ensure almost 20,000 non-compliant financial promotions were amended or withdrawn by authorised firms, compared to under 600 in 2021. It took action to protect social media users from illegal financial promotions by unauthorised ‘finfluencers’. The FCA also cancelled the authorisations of over 1,500 firms - 20% more than in 2023, and more than triple the number in 2021.
The FCA’s annual report sets out how it has delivered these and other important improvements for consumers, firms and markets in the final year of its 2022-2025 strategy.
Ashley Alder, Chair of the FCA, said:
'Our annual report shows how we’ve laid the strongest possible foundation from which to implement our new strategy. We’ll build on this over the next five years to deepen trust and rebalance risk so we can support growth and improve lives.'
Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, said:
'We've embraced data and technology to crack down on harm and ensure high standards.
'I'm proud of our achievements over the course of our last strategy: the biggest changes to listing rules in 30+ years, making it easier for companies to raise capital, ensuring good outcomes under the Consumer Duty, and cutting authorisation times for firms that meet standards.
'We’re ambitious for the future, and committed to enabling a fair and thriving financial services market for the good of consumers and the economy.'
Over the past year, the FCA has:
Reduced and prevented serious harm
- Fined 2 banks a total of over £45.5m for financial crime failures on sanction controls and screening, and monitoring of money laundering risks.
- Issued 2,240 alerts about unauthorised firms and individuals.
- Targeted unauthorised influencers, interviewing 20 under caution for illegally promoting financial products and issuing 38 alerts against finfluencer social media accounts.
Set and tested higher standards
- Improved outcomes for consumers through the Consumer Duty, where its work on GAP insurance has saved consumers £70m.
- Implemented new rules on access to cash, resulting in improved cash services for 200 communities.
- Introduced the anti-greenwashing rule to protect consumers from misleading claims about sustainability-related financial products and services. Many firms have since updated their marketing and promotional materials.
Promoted competition and positive change
- Strengthened the UK’s position in global wholesale markets by introducing the biggest changes to the listing regime in over 3 decades, a new private stock market and reforms to the prospectus regime.
- Worked with industry and other regulators to ensure an orderly transition away from LIBOR, making financial markets safer, more stable and fit for modern use. All 35 LIBOR settings have now permanently ceased.
- Delivered efficient and effective authorisations, improving turnaround times and ensuring over 99% of applications were determined within statutory deadlines in Q4 2024/25.
Notes to editors
- Yesterday, the FCA has published:
- Annual report and accounts.
- SICGO report 2024/25 (PDF)
- SICGO metrics
- FCA’s response to Treasury remit letter (PDF)
- Outcomes and Metrics 2022/25
- Operating service metrics 24/25
- Enforcement data 2025
- Positive Impact Report 2025 (PDF)
- Pay Gap 2025
- Equality Impact Assessment 2025
- Modern Slavery & Human Trafficking Statement (PDF)
- Diversity, equity and inclusion update
- Climate-related financial disclosure (PDF)
- On 15 January the FCA wrote to the Prime Minister and Chancellor setting out ideas on how it can support the Government’s growth mission.
- On 25 March the FCA published its strategy for 2025-2030.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-closes-1600-websites-fights-financial-crime
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA to modernise rules to unlock investment10/07/2025 16:25:00
The FCA is planning to review its client categorisation rules to unlock more opportunities for wealthy investors and support capital markets, driving economic growth.
FCA fines Monzo £21m for failings in financial crime controls09/07/2025 11:10:00
The FCA has fined Monzo Bank Ltd £21,091,300 for its inadequate anti-financial crime systems and controls between October 2018 and August 2020.
Redinel Korfuzi and Oerta Korfuzi sentenced to combined 11 years for £1m insider dealing and money laundering08/07/2025 09:25:00
Redinel Korfuzi sentenced to six years imprisonment, and his sister Oerta Korfuzi, sentenced to five years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of insider dealing and money laundering worth £1m in a case brought by the FCA.
Two individuals sentenced to a combined 12 years for £1.5m crypto fraud07/07/2025 10:25:00
Two individuals have been sentenced to a combined 12 years of imprisonment for their roles in a £1.5m crypto fraud following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
FCA clarifies expectations on bullying, harassment and violence to deepen trust in financial services02/07/2025 16:15:00
Serious bullying and harassment in financial firms qualify as misconduct, under rules confirmed by the FCA.
Tribunal upholds the FCA’s market manipulation bans02/07/2025 15:15:00
The Upper Tribunal has upheld the FCA’s decision to ban Diego Urra, Jorge Lopez Gonzalez and Poojan Sheth from working in financial services.
Once-in-a-generation advice changes to help millions navigate their financial lives01/07/2025 12:25:00
Millions more people could get help navigating their financial lives with support on pensions and investments, under proposals announced by the FCA.
FCA secures guilty plea from John Burford in £1m investor fraud scheme30/06/2025 15:25:00
John Burford has pleaded guilty in a £1m investment fraud case, following a prosecution brought by the FCA.