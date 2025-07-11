FCA closes 1,600 websites as it fights financial crime

The FCA’s annual report sets out how it has used data and technology to crack down on harm in financial services.

Over 1,600 websites suspected of promoting financial services without permission were suspended, removed or blocked in 2024 because of FCA action, as part of its fight against financial crime. The regulator also collaborated with big tech platforms, resulting in over 50 apps being removed from Google Play and the App Store. This has helped the regulator in its work to block fraud at source.

New technology also helped the FCA identify firms that did not meet its standards earlier and at scale. In 2024 the regulator intervened to ensure almost 20,000 non-compliant financial promotions were amended or withdrawn by authorised firms, compared to under 600 in 2021. It took action to protect social media users from illegal financial promotions by unauthorised ‘finfluencers’. The FCA also cancelled the authorisations of over 1,500 firms - 20% more than in 2023, and more than triple the number in 2021.

The FCA’s annual report sets out how it has delivered these and other important improvements for consumers, firms and markets in the final year of its 2022-2025 strategy.

Ashley Alder, Chair of the FCA, said:

'Our annual report shows how we’ve laid the strongest possible foundation from which to implement our new strategy. We’ll build on this over the next five years to deepen trust and rebalance risk so we can support growth and improve lives.'

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, said:

'We've embraced data and technology to crack down on harm and ensure high standards.

'I'm proud of our achievements over the course of our last strategy: the biggest changes to listing rules in 30+ years, making it easier for companies to raise capital, ensuring good outcomes under the Consumer Duty, and cutting authorisation times for firms that meet standards.

'We’re ambitious for the future, and committed to enabling a fair and thriving financial services market for the good of consumers and the economy.'

Over the past year, the FCA has:

Reduced and prevented serious harm

Fined 2 banks a total of over £45.5m for financial crime failures on sanction controls and screening, and monitoring of money laundering risks.

Issued 2,240 alerts about unauthorised firms and individuals.

Targeted unauthorised influencers, interviewing 20 under caution for illegally promoting financial products and issuing 38 alerts against finfluencer social media accounts.

Set and tested higher standards

Improved outcomes for consumers through the Consumer Duty , where its work on GAP insurance has saved consumers £70m.

Implemented new rules on access to cash , resulting in improved cash services for 200 communities.

Introduced the anti-greenwashing rule to protect consumers from misleading claims about sustainability-related financial products and services. Many firms have since updated their marketing and promotional materials.

Promoted competition and positive change

Notes to editors