Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA confirms approach to European firms temporarily operating in the UK
European firms wishing to remain in the temporary permissions regime (TPR) need to meet the FCA’s standards to continue operating in the UK.
The regime was designed to ensure that European firms operating in the UK via a passport when the Brexit transition period ended could continue operating temporarily while they seek full authorisation in the UK.
The TPR should only be used by firms who want to operate in the UK in the long-term and meet the standards to do so.
Firms may be asked to stop undertaking new business or could be removed from the TPR if they miss their ‘landing slot’, fail to respond to mandatory information requests, have no intention in applying for full authorisation, or if their authorisation application is refused.
The FCA has already cancelled the temporary permissions of 4 firms, who, despite multiple opportunities, did not respond to mandatory information requests.
Firms that have had their permissions cancelled can no longer conduct regulated business in the UK and will be committing a criminal offence if they do so.
Emily Shepperd, Executive Director of Authorisations at the FCA, yesterday said:
“The UK is open for business, but not to firms who do not meet our regulatory expectations. We expect firms operating under the regime to be responsive to our requests for information, and that are coherent in their business planning. We will continue to act against firms that fail to meet our standards.”
Notes to Editors
- Webpage about TPR firms that do not meet our expectations
- Final notice in relation to Arumpro Capital Limited
- Final notice in relation to Esfera Capital, Agencia de Valores, S.A.
- Final notice in relation to Evest Limited
- Final notice in relation to INZMO Europe GmbH
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-confirms-approach-european-firms-temporarily-operating-uk
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA to strengthen financial promotions rules to protect consumers19/01/2022 12:15:00
The FCA is acting to address concerns about the ease and speed with which people can make high-risk investments by proposing a significant strengthening of its rules on how high-risk financial products are marketed. T
FCA to review competition concerns in wholesale data markets12/01/2022 10:25:00
The FCA will launch 2 market studies and gather further information to investigate access to wholesale data.
FCA commences criminal proceedings in relation to Collateral (UK) Ltd10/01/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has commenced criminal proceedings against the 2 former directors of Collateral (UK) Ltd (Collateral), Peter Currie and Andrew Currie, who each face 2 charges under the Fraud Act 2006 and 1 charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
Changes to LIBOR as of end-202105/01/2022 13:10:00
Publication of 24 LIBOR settings has ended, and the 6 most widely used sterling and Japanese yen settings will be published using a changed methodology
Highlights of the FCA’s new approach in 202103/01/2022 11:20:00
The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) mission is to protect consumers from harm, enhance the integrity of the UK’s financial system and promote competition.
New year delivers fairer home and motor insurance renewals30/12/2021 11:15:00
From 1 January insurers will be banned from quoting customers a higher price for renewing their home or motor insurance than they would pay if they were a new customer.
FCA publishes Decision Notice against hedge fund for conflicts of interest failings23/12/2021 12:20:00
The Financial Conduct Authority has published a Decision Notice against BlueCrest Capital Management (UK) LLP (BCMUK) setting out its decision to impose a financial penalty of £40,806,700 on the firm.
Craig Whyte appears at court for failing to provide key passwords for seized devices23/12/2021 10:10:00
In a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Craig Whyte has been charged with failing to provide passwords for various laptops and phones.