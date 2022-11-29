Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA confirms plans to deliver redress to over 1,000 former British Steel Pension Scheme members
The FCA has published final rules for a redress scheme for former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) who received unsuitable advice to transfer out. The FCA expects that over 1000 consumers will receive redress as a result.
Firms will have to review the advice they gave and pay redress to those who lost money because of unsuitable advice.
Sheldon Mills, Executive Director for Consumers and Competition at the FCA, yesterday said:
“We have consulted widely on a redress scheme for British Steel Pension Scheme members. We found that almost half the advice given to members was unsuitable – an exceptionally high level compared with other cases. Today we’re confirming the rules for the redress scheme, so that BSPS members can get the retirement they worked for.
“We’re working to get the scheme in place quickly to end uncertainty for members. We will be watching advisers closely and have put in place checks so that consumers can have confidence that they’re being treated fairly under the scheme.”
The FCA is providing a tool that firms will have to use to calculate redress payments. Firms will have to provide details of all cases rated as 'suitable' to the FCA so it can check if consumers would like the Financial Ombudsman Service to independently review their advice.
Consumers should be contacted by their adviser between 28 February 2023 and 28 March, with advice being reviewed by the end of September 2023. Firms should provide consumers with their redress calculation by the end of December 2023, if consumers opt to receive it as a lump sum. If they opt to receive a payment into their pension they should receive the calculation by February 2024.
Customers of firms that are no longer trading should make a claim with the FSCS.
Ahead of the scheme coming into effect, the FCA has also confirmed its updated rules on calculating redress payments for unsuitable defined benefit (DB) pension transfer advice. This will better ensure that redress puts consumers back in the financial position they would have been had they remained in their DB scheme, as far as is possible.
Redress is calculated based on the money needed to top up a personal pension, so the consumer can purchase an annuity at retirement that provides an income similar to what they would have received had they stayed in the BSPS. As it now costs less to buy an annuity, the FCA now expects the average redress payout in the scheme to be lower than originally estimated, at £45,000.
The FCA is also proposing to extend its temporary BSPS asset retention rules so that the rules apply until firms have resolved all relevant cases. This will help prevent firms seeking to avoid the cost of redress liabilities – and reduce the potential burden on the FSCS.
Notes to Editors
- British Steel Pension redress scheme
- PS22/13: Calculating redress for non-compliant pension transfer advice
- PS22/14: Consumer redress scheme for unsuitable advice to transfer out of the British Steel Pension Scheme
- CP22/22: Proposed extended asset retention requirement for firms under the British Steel Pension Scheme consumer redress scheme
- Dear CEO letter: Professional Indemnity Insurance (PII) for firms that advised on the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS)
- The scheme will cover most consumers who were advised between 26 May 2016 to 29 March 2018.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-confirms-plans-deliver-redress-over-1000-former-bsps-members
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Improvements needed to the credit information market to deliver better lending decisions for borrowers23/11/2022 09:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set out proposals to improve the credit information sector so it can deliver higher quality and more comprehensive information for consumers and firms.
FCA concerned about problem behaviours linked to trading app design21/11/2022 14:10:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned stock trading app operators to review design features, including those with game-like elements, which risk prompting consumers to take actions against their own interest.
FCA issues Final Notice to former CEO for anti-money laundering failings21/11/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority has publicly censured Mohammad Ataur Rahman Prodhan, the former Chief Executive Officer of Sonali Bank (UK) Limited (SBUK) for anti-money laundering (AML) failings.
FCA bans director from working in financial services after violent criminal conviction15/11/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority has banned Mr Ashkan Zahedian from working in financial services following his conviction for serious, violent offences, which took place while he was an approved individual.
FCA obtains High Court judgment against unauthorised mortgage brokers14/11/2022 12:25:00
The FCA has obtained a judgment against London Property Investments (U.K) Limited (LPI), NPI Holdings Limited, their director Daniel Stevens and his father, Tony Stevens, for arranging mortgages without FCA authorisation and exploiting vulnerable customers who were in financial difficulty.
FCA seeks members for new Innovation Advisory Group11/11/2022 11:15:00
The FCA is looking for panel members to join its new Innovation Advisory Group.
FCA progresses market abuse claim against Globo Plc chiefs08/11/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has commenced civil proceedings against the former CEO and CFO of Globo Plc for alleged market abuse.
FCA ramps up intervention on rogue financial promotions07/11/2022 10:25:00
The FCA intervened to amend or withdraw 4,151 financial promotions between July and September, the highest since it started publishing the data.