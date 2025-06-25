Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA continues mortgage rule review to boost home ownership and support growth
First-time buyers, the self-employed and people borrowing into retirement could benefit from further possible changes to mortgage rules.
The FCA is seeking a public conversation on the future of the mortgage market as part of its work to help consumers navigate their financial lives and to support economic growth.
Areas include:
- Potential to update responsible lending rules to support wider access to sustainable home ownership.
- Ensuring the regulatory framework and the market are prepared for the likely future increases in demand for later life lending.
- Introducing more flexibility to promote consumer understanding, information needs, and innovation.
- Rebalancing the collective risk appetite in mortgage lending.
David Geale, executive director for payments and digital finance, said:
'We want to evolve our mortgage rules to help more people access sustainable home ownership. Having achieved higher standards in the market, now is the time to consider allowing more flexibility in a trusted market.
'Changing our mortgage rules could make it easier for people to get onto the property ladder and manage mortgages into retirement.
'We can’t solve all the issues related to home ownership. But we’re playing our part in helping people better use the mortgage market to navigate their financial lives and to encourage a dynamic, innovative and competitive market.'
The mortgage market has changed considerably over recent years. First-time buyers are older and borrowing for longer, including into later life. The FCA’s data shows that in 2024, 68% of first-time buyers borrowed for terms of 30 years or longer. Homeowners will also increasingly need to access their housing wealth to provide for their needs during retirement.
Home ownership has become an increasingly challenging aspiration for many, with more people renting for longer periods of time. Those that do rent face higher housing costs and less security. The FCA’s Financial Lives 2024 survey shows those who are renting are more likely to display characteristics of vulnerability and to be in poor health compared with other UK adults.
The mortgage market is resilient. Over recent years the FCA has seen improvements in mortgage lenders’ conduct standards, and default rates have remained historically low.
This work to reform the mortgage rules was included in the FCA’s strategy, which commits the regulator to helping consumers navigate their financial lives and help growth. The measures were also included in a letter to the Prime Minister, which detailed changes to support economic growth.
As part of this work, the FCA has talked to firms about the flexibility already available when checking if someone can afford a mortgage. This has helped more borrowers access mortgages.
There are many factors at play when thinking about the future of the mortgage market. Housing supply, social policy and wider economic conditions all impact affordable home ownership. The FCA highlights that any changes to its rules are only one part of the story, and they will work with others to support access to home ownership to create an effective mortgage market where more borrowers who can afford to repay can access the mortgages they need.
Feedback on the discussion paper will close on 19 September 2025. Before recommending any changes to its rules, the FCA will focus on how consumers and the market are protected.
Notes to editors
- DP25/2: Mortgage Rule Review: Future of the mortgage market.
- The FCA’s 5-year strategy, published earlier this year, aims to deepen trust, rebalance risk, support growth and improve lives. As part of this work, the FCA is reviewing mortgage rules to consider how to update its mortgage framework to support consumers in accessing the market.
- In March, the FCA reminded lenders of the flexibility in its stress testing rules. The FCA saw several lenders react to this, helping more customers to access mortgages.
- In May, the FCA announced that it is consulting on proposals for consumers to more easily make certain changes to their mortgage and engage with their provider, as well as retire guidance that has since served its purpose.
- Speech by Emad Aladhal, director of retail banking, at the Building Societies Association.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-continues-mortgage-rule-review-boost-home-ownership-and-support-growth
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA secures convictions for insider dealing and money laundering worth £1 million23/06/2025 10:25:00
The FCA has secured convictions against two individuals, Redinel Korfuzi and Oerta Korfuzi, for insider dealing and money laundering offences which netted them over £1 million.
Upper Tribunal ruling in the case of Craig Donaldson and David Arden18/06/2025 10:20:00
The Upper Tribunal has upheld the FCA decision that Craig Donaldson and David Arden, former chief executive (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO) of Metro Bank (Metro), were knowingly concerned in a breach of the Listing Rules.
FCA rings bell on new type of private stock market in growth boost11/06/2025 10:20:00
A new type of private stock market will be launched later in 2025 after the FCA announced the final rules for its Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES).
FCA allows firms to experiment with AI alongside NVIDIA10/06/2025 14:10:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will launch a Supercharged Sandbox to help firms experiment safely with AI to support innovation.
FCA leads international crackdown on illegal finfluencers09/06/2025 11:15:00
Regulators across the globe, led by the FCA, have joined forces to protect social media users from illegal financial promotions by rogue finfluencers.
FCA to lift ban on crypto ETNs to support UK growth and competitiveness09/06/2025 10:15:00
The FCA is proposing to lift the ban on offering crypto exchange traded notes (cETNs) to retail investors. Similar products are already available in other countries.
Upper Tribunal ruling in the cases of Toni Fox and David Brian Price02/06/2025 10:10:00
The Upper Tribunal has made a further ruling in the cases of 2 financial services directors.
FCA seeks further views on stablecoins and crypto custody28/05/2025 14:20:00
The FCA has published proposals for issuing stablecoins, crypto custody and financial resilience of cryptoasset firms, to support a safe, competitive sector.