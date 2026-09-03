FCA decides to ban and fine Daniel Thomas over unauthorised pension transfer advice

The FCA has decided to ban Daniel Thomas from working in financial services and fine him £742,700 after finding he recklessly gave defined benefit pension transfer advice he was neither qualified nor allowed to give.

Mr Thomas has referred his Decision Notice to the Upper Tribunal where he will present his case. Any findings in the Decision Notice are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers his behaviour should be characterised. The FCA will take no action against him until the Tribunal reaches its decision, which will be published on its website.

Mr Thomas was a director and financial adviser at DPT Financial Solutions Limited. Over 5 years Mr Thomas advised 53 clients about 63 transfers out of defined benefit pension schemes and is believed to have earned more than £173,000 in fees.

Mr Thomas repeatedly misled clients and pension providers about his professional qualifications, destroyed client records and failed to co-operate with the FCA's investigation.

Mr Thomas’ firm was an appointed representative. This meant another firm (known as a principal) had responsibility for overseeing its actions. Mr Thomas provided misleading information to his principal firm about his involvement in the pension transfer cases.

It is not normally in consumers’ best interests to transfer out of defined benefit pensions because they provide valuable, guaranteed benefits which increase annually. That is why only those advisers with specialist qualifications and the correct permissions can advise people on whether to transfer out.

Therese Chambers, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:

“When you advise someone on their pension, you hold their future in your hands. Mr Thomas recklessly betrayed that responsibility. We will not stop acting against those ignoring our rules and unfairly putting people and their hard-earned money at risk.”

Notes to Editors