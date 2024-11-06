Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA enhances access to market data and investment research to support growth
The FCA has set out a package of measures to reinforce the UK’s leading position in the bond, derivatives and asset management sectors, supporting growth.
New transparency rules for bonds and derivatives markets will give investors more information and reduce costs for firms. And under new proposals, asset managers for pooled investment funds will be given greater flexibility in how they pay for investment research, making it easier to buy insight and analysis across borders.
This is part of the FCA’s ongoing work strengthening wholesale markets, while ensuring investors have access to the right information to make decisions.
Jon Relleen, director of supervision, policy and competition at the FCA, yesterday said:
“We want UK markets to be efficient and to support economic growth. Putting more information in the hands of investors and giving investment firms greater access to research to inform their strategies will bolster UK markets.
“We want to seize opportunities to enhance and streamline our rules and support the competitiveness of sectors in which the UK is already a recognised world leader.”
Bond and derivatives trade information
The UK is the world leader in bond and derivatives markets. The FCA aims to cement that position by ensuring investors have access to better, quicker and clearer data at a fair price, which helps these markets work efficiently:
- Greater transparency, in terms of timeliness and content of the information published to the market.
- Lower compliance costs for trading venues and investment firms by simplifying the regime.
- Higher quality post-trade data, which will support the creation of a consolidated tape for bonds in the UK.
New payment options for investment research
In July 2024, the FCA finalised rules allowing institutional investors more flexibility in paying for investment research. Following feedback from industry, the FCA proposes to extend those freedoms to pooled investment funds and allow fund managers to combine payments for research with trade execution, subject to certain guardrails.
Notes to Editors
- The new bond and derivatives transparency rules will not come into force until 1 December 2025.
- The FCA is also establishing a bond consolidated tape, to ensure that data is not only of higher quality and available on a more timely basis, but it is also accessible in a cost-effective way.
- The FCA recently set out rules giving institutional investors greater flexibility in how they pay for research. The FCA is now proposing to extend this flexibility to asset managers of alternative investment funds and undertakings for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS).
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-enhances-access-market-data-and-investment-research-support-growth
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Three individuals and two firms charged over alleged unauthorised business activities05/11/2024 16:25:00
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against Anthony Hay, Laura Hay, Tim Stewart, Premier Finance GB Ltd and Proserv GBR Limited, for allegedly engaging in unauthorised business.
FCA bans Steven Hodgson and Paul Adams for pension transfer advice failings01/11/2024 10:15:00
The FCA has banned Steven Hodgson and Paul Adams of Vintage Investment Services (Vintage) from advising any customers on pension transfers and opt outs.
FCA fines Kristo Käärmann £350,000 for failing to notify the FCA of significant tax issues28/10/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has fined Mr Käärmann, the CEO of Wise plc and senior manager of Wise Assets UK Ltd, £350,000 for breaching a senior manager conduct rule.
FCA publishes results of non-financial misconduct survey25/10/2024 15:25:00
The FCA has published the results of a survey to better understand how firms record and manage allegations of non-financial misconduct.
FCA cracks down on illegal finfluencers23/10/2024 10:25:00
Twenty finfluencers are being interviewed under caution by the FCA, as it launches targeted action against finfluencers who may be touting financial services products illegally.
FCA fines Volkswagen Finance £5.4m over treatment of customers in financial difficulty22/10/2024 10:25:00
The FCA has fined Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) Limited (Volkswagen Finance) £5,397,600 for failing to treat its customers in financial difficulty fairly.
FCA launches premium finance market study alongside new Government insurance taskforce16/10/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has announced a package of work in the insurance market amid concerns about rising prices, alongside the launch of the Government motor insurance taskforce.
FCA fines TSB £10.9m over treatment of customers in financial difficulty10/10/2024 11:10:00
The FCA has fined TSB Bank plc (TSB) £10,910,500 for failing to ensure customers who were in arrears were treated fairly.