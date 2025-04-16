Financial Conduct Authority
FCA establishes presence in the United States and Asia-Pacific
Under its new strategy, the FCA is establishing a presence in the United States (US) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) for the first time.
In the US, Tash Miah started in April at the British Embassy in Washington, DC. Tash will work closely with the Department for Business and Trade to advance UK-US financial services policy and regulatory cooperation, and support financial firms in the US to navigate UK regulation.
Based in Australia, Camille Blackburn will establish a regional office from July 2025 as the FCA’s director – Asia-Pacific. The role will focus on supporting financial services firms to navigate regulation to enter the UK market or raise capital and provide UK firms with support expanding into the APAC region.
Sarah Pritchard, executive director, supervision, policy, competition and international, yesterday said:
“The UK is a global hub for financial services. We are committed to continuing to build our global network and international reputation. These appointments will help us deliver on our mission to support growth through the export of UK financial services and attracting more inward investment to our shores. We recognise that major international investors want easier access to us, and having a presence in these key regions will help achieve that.”
Improving exports and inwards investment is one of the FCA’s key growth commitments in its letter to the Prime Minister.
Camille Blackburn biography
Camille Blackburn has been the director of wholesale buyside at the FCA since 2022, responsible for supervision, policy and market analysis for asset management and related services. She will start her new role in July. She has 25 years’ experience in financial services regulation, previously having worked as the global chief compliance officer for several large financial firms in the UK and in APAC. She has also held senior regulatory roles at the Central Bank of Ireland, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and Australian Treasury.
Tash Miah biography
Tash Miah has been with the FCA since 2022, working in its international division covering non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI) and leading the financial stability engagement group (FSEG).
She started her career at Morgan Stanley investment bank in London, in sales and trading covering hedge fund clients, which included a spell in Hong Kong from 2018 to 2019.
