Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA fines GAM International Management and former Investment Director Timothy Haywood
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined asset manager GAM International Management Limited (GIML) £9,103,523 for failing to conduct its business with due care and attention and failing to adequately manage conflicts of interest. The FCA has also fined Timothy Haywood, a former Investment Director and Business Unit Head at GIML, £230,037.
GIML failed to manage conflicts of interest arising from three transactions, two of which were linked to Greensill Capital (UK) Ltd where Mr Haywood was the investment manager making investment decisions. Potential incentives were offered which would have provided benefits to GIML or its parent company. Although these were not taken up, they were not dealt with properly by GIML.
Conflict of interest policies were not followed and as a result any potential conflicts were not considered by those who should have been responsible for doing so.
Mr Haywood received gifts and entertainment, including travelling on a Greensill private aircraft, but failed to record them in a timely manner with GIML. Although the FCA did not find evidence that Mr Haywood made investment decisions because of these gifts and entertainment, the fact that conflicts were not properly managed heightened the risk that he may have been incentivised to invest for personal interest.
Both GIML and Mr Haywood agreed to resolve the cases against them at an early stage of the FCA’s investigation and therefore qualified for a 30% discount. Mr Haywood’s fine includes the £22,437 of the value of the gifts and entertainment he did not record in a timely manner.
Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, said:
'A robust framework, properly implemented and followed by all staff, is required to manage any conflicts of interest. GIML failed to do this. In an asset manager, this is vital in ensuring decisions are taken for the benefit of the investors. Mr Haywood’s disclosure failings are equally serious ones.
'The FCA expects asset managers and their staff to be scrupulous in identifying and managing conflicts and their risks. This case should send a clear warning to the market.'
Notes to editors
- The final notice for GIML can be seen here and Timothy Haywood here.
- GIML and Mr Haywood agreed to resolve this matter in December 2021, and warning notice statements were issued. Third parties then had the opportunity to make representations about this matter. This process has been completed and the FCA is now able to issue Final Notices.
- The FCA’s findings relate to the period 28 November 2014 to 8 March 2018 for GIML, and 20 October 2016 to 8 January 2018 for Mr Haywood.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-fines-gam-international-management-and-former-investment-director-timothy-haywood
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Notice to all FCA regulated firms with exposure to cryptoassets24/03/2022 14:25:00
We are reminding all regulated firms of their existing obligations when they are interacting with or exposed to cryptoassets and related services.
FCA to consult on use of 'side pockets' for retail funds with exposure to sanctioned and suspended Russian assets16/03/2022 15:05:00
The FCA has begun discussions with stakeholders about options to allow UK authorised retail funds to make exceptional use of 'side pockets' given the significant practical challenges in disposing of Russian and Belarusian assets in the context of suspensions and extensive global sanctions.
Update on the market share test under the ancillary activities exemption for commodity derivatives14/03/2022 16:10:00
The MiFID II Article 2(1)(j) ancillary activities exemption enables firms trading in commodity derivatives, emission allowances and emission allowance derivatives to be exempt from authorisation as a MiFID investment firm if they fulfil certain criteria. As part of verifying that they fulfil these criteria, firms are currently required to perform the ‘market share test’ and the ‘main business test’ as set out in UK MiFID RTS 20.
FCA response to Chancellor’s call to stop investing in Russia14/03/2022 15:10:00
Regulated firms have already taken steps to avoid new investment in the Russian economy.
Recent statements by Binance and Eqonex Limited07/03/2022 16:20:00
We are aware of recent statements made by Eqonex Limited and the Binance Group confirming that an entity called Bifinity will advance a US$36 million convertible loan to EQONEX.
FCA publishes letter on Amigo's Scheme of Arrangement proposal07/03/2022 15:10:00
Since Amigo Loans’ last proposed Scheme of Arrangement was rejected by the High Court, the FCA has continued to engage with the firm and seek to get a better, fairer deal for Amigo’s customers due redress.
FCA taking assertive action to tackle harm in the consumer investments market04/03/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is taking assertive action to tackle harm in the consumer investments market, as data published yesterday shows it has stopped 1 in 4 firms from entering this market. The FCA is also urging consumers to be InvestSmart and ScamSmart, following an increase in the number of scams being reported to it.
Former Redcentric CFO sentenced to five and a half years imprisonment03/03/2022 16:10:00
Today, former Redcentric Plc CFO, Tim Coleman, was sentenced to five and a half years’ imprisonment and disqualified from being a director for ten years having been found guilty of two offences of making false and misleading statements to the market, and three offences of false accounting.