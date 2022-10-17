Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA fines Gatehouse Bank £1.5m for poor anti-money laundering checks
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Gatehouse Bank Plc £1,584,100 for significant weakness in its financial crime systems and controls.
Between June 2014 and July 2017 Gatehouse failed to conduct sufficient checks on its customers based in countries with a higher risk of money laundering and terrorist financing. Gatehouse also failed to undertake the correct checks when some of the customers were classed as Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).
In one instance, Gatehouse Bank set up an account for a company based in Kuwait to aggregate customer funds. Gatehouse Bank did not require the company to collect information about customers’ source of funds or wealth, which was required under Gatehouse’s anti-money laundering policies. As a result, over a two-year period, Gatehouse accepted US$62,000,000 into the account without properly vetting the funds for financial crime risks. This example illustrates the risks of failing to have proper systems and controls.
Gatehouse has subsequently taken significant steps to improve its financial crime systems and controls.
Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, recently commented:
“Gatehouse Bank’s failures exposed itself to the risk that it might be used as part of a laundering process for illegal funds. While not deliberate, there can be no excuse for failures as serious as this. The FCA will continue to hold firms to account for poor anti-money laundering systems and controls.”
Notes to Editors
- Read the Decision Notice (PDF)
- The fine of £1,584,100 follows Gatehouse Bank’s agreement to settle at an early stage of the investigation. As a result, it qualifies for a 30% reduction on the original penalty of £2,263,084.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-fines-gatehouse-bank-1.5m-poor-anti-money-laundering-checks
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA updates guidance for branch closures11/10/2022 16:15:00
In new guidance published today, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set additional expectations for banks that are considering branch or ATM closures.
FCA research: A quarter of consumers would withdraw pension savings earlier to cover cost of living – making them vulnerable to scammer ‘misdirection’06/10/2022 13:20:00
With the cost of living impact deepening, the FCA launches its latest ScamSmart campaign aimed at giving consumers the knowledge and tools to avoid pension scams.
FCA fines Sigma Broking Limited £530,000 and bans and fines its former directors following market abuse reporting failures06/10/2022 11:10:00
Sigma Broking Limited (Sigma) has been fined £531,000 for failing to make reports crucial in fighting potential market abuse and three directors have been fined amounts totalling over £200,000, two of whom have also been prohibited.
FCA publishes review of business interruption insurance claims handling04/10/2022 16:05:00
A Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) review of business interruption claims handling has welcomed insurers quickly paying out interim payments, reallocating resources quickly and proactively communicating with policyholders to help them with claims following the test case judgment handed down by the Supreme Court last year.
Financial watchdog warns insurers to protect customers’ wellbeing during cost of living squeeze30/09/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is concerned that as pressure mounts on household budgets some customers may cut-back on the insurance they need, leaving them without protection.
FCA sets out potential interventions to reform multi-occupancy buildings insurance market21/09/2022 13:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today set out a range of recommendations and other potential remedies designed to give leaseholders greater protections from high prices and ensure the buildings insurance market operates better for leaseholders.
Scams offering to 'write off debts' targeting UK consumers20/09/2022 15:10:00
The unauthorised claims management services say they can write off debts but often charge fees to do so, even when the scheme fails.
FCA decides to impose conditions on takeover of Link Group13/09/2022 09:20:00
Following announcements made on Monday 12 September by Link Group to the Australian Securities Exchange and Dye and Durham (D&D) to the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Financial Conduct Authority is providing a short update on its involvement in the proposed takeover of the Link Group by D&D.
PRA and FCA conclude investigations into senior managers in relation to the 2008 failure of HBOS plc01/09/2022 12:25:00
The PRA and FCA (together, the 'Authorities') joint investigations into certain former senior managers at HBOS plc have now concluded with a decision by each of the Authorities’ independent decision-makers to take no further action.