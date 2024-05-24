Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA fines HSBC £6.2 million over treatment of customers in financial difficulty
The FCA has fined HSBC UK Bank plc, HSBC Bank plc and Marks and Spencer Financial Services plc (HSBC) £6,280,100 for failures in its treatment of customers who were in arrears or experiencing financial difficulty.
Between June 2017 and October 2018, HSBC failed to properly consider people’s circumstances when they had missed payments. This meant it did not always do the right affordability assessments when entering arrangements with people to reduce or clear their arrears. Sometimes it took disproportionate action when people fell behind with payments, which risked people getting into greater financial difficulty.
The failings were caused by deficiencies in HSBC’s policies and procedures and the training of their staff, as well as inadequate measures to identify and address instances of unfair customer treatment.
In 2018, HSBC identified that there were issues with their handling of customers in financial difficulty and notified the FCA. HSBC invested £94 million in identifying the issues and putting them right. HSBC also issued redress payments totalling £185 million to over 1.5 million customers.
Therese Chambers, Joint Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight said:
'People must be able to trust their lenders to treat them fairly when in financial difficulty. By failing to do so, HSBC put 1.5 million people at risk of greater financial harm.
'It deserves credit for identifying the issue and putting it right. The cost it has incurred in doing so, however, should be a warning to all lenders that they need to understand their customers’ circumstances so as not to make a bad situation worse.'
The FCA has taken HSBC’s remediation and redress programme into account when setting its fine. HSBC also agreed to settle the case and qualified for a 30% discount to the financial penalty imposed, which would otherwise have been £8,971,600.
Notes to Editors
- Read the Final Warning Notice (PDF).
- The FCA has found that HSBC breached Principle 3 and Principle 6 of the FCA’s Principles for Businesses between 1 June 2017 and 31 October 2018.
- The Consumer Credit sourcebook (CONC) is the specialist sourcebook for credit-related activities, and it forms part of the Handbook. The relevant provisions of CONC are CONC 7.2.1R, CONC 7.3.4R and CONC 7.3.14R
- The Mortgages and Home Finance: Conduct of Business sourcebook (MCOB) is the specialist sourcebook for mortgage and home finance activities, and it forms part of the Handbook. The relevant provision of MCOB is MCOB 13.32A.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-fines-hsbc-6-million-over-treatment-customers-financial-difficulty
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA fines CGML £27,766,200 for failures in its trading systems and controls22/05/2024 15:25:00
The FCA has fined Citigroup Global Markets Limited (CGML) £27,766,200.
'Finfluencers’ charged for promoting unauthorised trading scheme17/05/2024 10:25:00
The FCA has brought charges against nine individuals in relation to an unauthorised foreign exchange trading scheme promoted on social media.
Three charged over CFD trading pension fraud15/05/2024 16:10:00
The FCA has charged 3 individuals with fraud for their alleged involvement in a high-risk trading scheme, which targeted people’s pension savings.
Stuart Bayes sentenced for insider dealing14/05/2024 10:25:00
Following a sentencing hearing at Southwark Crown Court, Stuart Bayes, 58, was recently (10 May 2024) sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 2 years, after being convicted of 2 counts of insider dealing.
Taheer Sardar convicted for providing a forged document to FCA investigators in a £1.3m boiler room fraud investigation10/05/2024 17:10:00
Taheer Sardar has today been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for perverting the course of justice at Southwark Crown Court. Mr Sardar pleaded guilty on 7 May 2024.
FCA bans and fines James Lewis £120,300 for putting investors at risk08/05/2024 10:25:00
The former CEO of Shard Capital Partners has been fined £120,300 and banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Individual charged with investment fraud over unauthorised multimillion pound ‘Kube Trading’ scheme25/04/2024 16:20:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched criminal proceedings against Lee Steven Maggs of Sittingbourne, Kent, for 2 counts of fraud and 1 count of breaching the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).
FCA confirms anti-greenwashing guidance and proposes extending sustainability framework24/04/2024 10:25:00
Ahead of the anti-greenwashing rule coming into force on 31 May, the FCA is supporting industry with guidance to help them meet the standard.