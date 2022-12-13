Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA fines Metro Bank PLC £10 million and publishes Decision Notices for two of its former executive directors
The FCA has fined Metro Bank PLC £10,002,300 for breaching the Listing Rules by publishing incorrect information to investors.
The FCA has also decided to fine Metro Bank’s former Chief Executive Craig Donaldson and former Chief Financial Officer David Arden £223,100 and £134,600, respectively, for being knowingly concerned in Metro Bank’s breach.
Metro Bank has not referred the FCA’s decision to the Upper Tribunal. The two individuals have referred their respective Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal where they will each present their case. Any findings in the individuals’ Decision Notices are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers their behaviour should be characterised.
The Upper Tribunal will determine whether to uphold the FCA’s decisions against the two individuals or not and whether there are any other actions that should be taken by the FCA. The Upper Tribunal's decision will be made public on its website following a hearing. Accordingly, the action outlined in the individuals’ Decision Notices will have no effect pending the determination of the cases by the Upper Tribunal.
As part of its quarterly financial results, Metro Bank regularly reported to the market on its prudential position, including the Risk Weighted Assets (RWA) on which its regulatory capital requirements are based. Metro Bank published incorrect information concerning its RWA figure in its third quarter trading update (the October Announcement) on 24 October 2018.
Metro Bank was aware at the time that this figure was wrong and failed to qualify it or explain in the October Announcement that it was subject to an ongoing review and would require a substantial correction. Metro Bank also failed to consider, and to seek legal advice on, whether the incorrect RWA figure ought to be qualified or explained in the October Announcement. As a result, Metro Bank failed to take reasonable care to ensure that the October Announcement was not false and misleading and did not omit relevant information.
The FCA considers that Mr Donaldson and Mr Arden were knowingly concerned in Metro Bank’s breach of the Listing Rules. They were aware that the RWA figure in the October Announcement was wrong and would require substantial correction. Despite this, they failed to consider whether the figure ought to be qualified or explained and failed to seek legal advice on this question. When the correct RWA figure was announced in January 2019, it contributed to a 39% fall in Metro Bank’s share price.
Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, yesterday said:
”Listed firms must ensure that the information they are disclosing to the market is right. This is what investors are entitled to receive.
“The UK’s Listing Rules impose high standards on issuers and their officers which Metro Bank, Mr Donaldson and Mr Arden failed to meet in this case.”
Notes to Editors
- Metro Bank is a dual-regulated firm which was initially admitted to the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in 2016 and at the time of the announcement, was a member of the FTSE 250.
- Final Notice for Metro Bank PLC.
- Decision Notice for Craig Donaldson.
- Decision Notice for David Arden.
- Mr Craig Donaldson was Metro Bank’s CEO from March 2009 until December 2019.
- Mr David Arden was Metro Bank’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from March 2018 until February 2022.
- On 22 December 2021, the PRA published a Final Notice against Metro Bank and imposed a penalty of £5,376,000 for failings associated with the Bank’s RWA reporting to the PRA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-fines-metro-bank-plc-decision-notices-two-former-executives
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA fines Santander UK £107.7 million for repeated anti-money laundering failures12/12/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has fined Santander UK Plc (Santander) £107,793,300 after it found serious and persistent gaps in its anti-money laundering (AML) controls, affecting its Business Banking customers.
FCA fines three broker firms £4,775,200 for failures relating to the detection of market abuse09/12/2022 09:25:00
The FCA has fined BGC Brokers LP, GFI Brokers Limited and GFI Securities Limited (together, BGC/GFI) £4,775,200 for failing to ensure they had appropriate systems and controls in place to effectively detect market abuse.
FCA sets out how mortgage firms should be supporting borrowers08/12/2022 10:15:00
The FCA has set out ways that mortgage firms can help customers worried about or already struggling with their mortgage payments as a result of the cost of living squeeze.
FCA publishes Decision Notices against three bond traders for market manipulation07/12/2022 15:15:00
The FCA has published Decision Notices given to Diego Urra, Jorge Lopez Gonzalez and Poojan Sheth, three bond traders, for market abuse.
FCA outlines stronger rules to protect consumers from rogue financial promotions07/12/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has proposed new measures to clamp down on illegal, unfair or misleading financial marketing.
FCA fines Pembrokeshire Mortgage Centre Ltd £2.4m for serious failings in relation to the British Steel Pension Scheme05/12/2022 12:25:00
The FCA has fined Pembrokeshire Mortgage Centre Limited (PMC) (trading as County Financial Consultants) (in liquidation) £2,354,331 for unsuitable advice to consumers to transfer out of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) and other defined benefit (DB) pension schemes.
Insurance providers warned not to undervalue cars or other insured items when settling claims02/12/2022 14:10:00
Insurance firms have been warned not to undervalue cars and other insured items when settling insurance claims especially during the cost of living squeeze.
FCA sets out plans to improve engagement with pensions02/12/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has published a consultation on standards for operators of pension dashboards, and set out requirements for providers of non-workplace pensions.