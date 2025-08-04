Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA fines Sigma Broking Limited for transaction reporting failures
Sigma Broking Limited (Sigma) has been fined £1,087,300 for failing to submit complete and accurate transaction reports for 5 years.
The FCA’s monitoring systems identified issues with the transaction reports submitted by Sigma, which were raised with the firm in May 2023.
In January 2024, Sigma told the FCA that around 984,000 incorrect reports had been submitted. Following an independent review, Sigma confirmed in February 2025 that the total number of incorrect reports was 924,584, close to 100% of transactions handled by the firm between 1 December 2018 and 1 December 2023.
These failures were caused by incorrect system setup and persisted uncorrected due to weaknesses in their reporting processes.
Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: 'The transaction reports we receive are crucial to the work we do in combatting financial crime. Sigma’s failures were serious, sustained and showed a lack of care.
'We will take action whenever we identify such failures.'
This is the second enforcement action against Sigma for inadequate transaction reports, which affects the FCA’s ability to detect and investigate market abuse effectively.
In October 2022, the FCA fined Sigma £531,600 for failing to report on 56,000 transactions and identify 97 suspicious trades between December 2014 and August 2016. The regulator also took action against 3 directors with fines totalling over £200,000, 2 of whom were banned.
This case took 16 months from opening in April 2024 to achieving a public outcome - compared to an average of 42 months for cases closed in 2023/24. The FCA continues to improve the pace of its enforcement investigations.
Notes to editors
- Final Notice: Sigma Broking Limited (PDF).
- Sigma agreed to resolve the case at an early stage and qualified for a 30% discount on the penalty imposed. Without this discount, the fine would have been £1,553,300.
- This is the second enforcement action against a firm for a breach of transaction reporting requirements in the UK Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR)Link is external legislation, the first action having been published against Infinox Capital Limited 6 months ago.
- Sigma breached Article 26 of MiFIR and Principle 3 of the FCA's Principles for Businesses.
- Article 26Link is external of MiFIR means the obligation to report transactions.
- Principle 3 of the FCA's Principles for Businesses requires firms to take reasonable care to control their affairs responsibly and effectively.
- Transaction reports are submitted to the FCA when a transaction is executed in a financial instrument. Transaction reports include, but are not limited to, information on the financial instrument traded, the price and the participants involved. Read more information about transaction reporting.
- The FCA uses the information from transaction reports for:
- monitoring market abuse
- firm supervision
- market supervision
- sharing with certain external parties, such as the Bank of England
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-fines-sigma-broking-limited-transaction-reporting-failures
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA opens retail access to crypto ETNs04/08/2025 10:10:00
Firms will soon be able to give retail consumers access to crypto exchange traded notes (cETNs), under changes announced by the FCA.
FCA seeks improvement to digital loan processes31/07/2025 10:05:00
The FCA found that the design of some digital loan processes lacks positive friction and excludes information consumers need, for example, on cost.
FCA acts over alleged £23 million unauthorised collective investment scheme30/07/2025 10:20:00
The FCA has begun High Court proceedings against Concept Capital Group (CCG), Ian Anthony Elliott, Adrian Felix, Ayub Swaibu, Edmund Brew, Ernest Kargbo, Raymondip Bedi, Riverrun Consulting Limited and Gateridge Consulting Limited over an alleged unauthorised investment scheme involving consumer investments of more than £23 million in static homes.
H2O Deputy CEO fined £1m and banned from financial services for deliberately misleading FCA29/07/2025 13:10:00
The former deputy chief executive officer of asset manager H2O AM LLP (H2O), Jean-Noel Alba, has been fined £1,049,500 by the FCA and banned from the financial services industry.
Premium hikes driven by claims costs, but insurers told to improve claims handling24/07/2025 10:10:00
The FCA has recently revealed that while rising motor insurance premiums are largely driven by external cost pressures, shortcomings persist in how some insurers handle claims.
FCA helps people navigate their financial lives with simplified mortgage rules24/07/2025 09:10:00
Borrowers will find it easier to remortgage, saving time and money, under changes confirmed by the FCA.
Protections to help Buy Now Pay Later borrowers navigate their financial lives18/07/2025 13:25:00
Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) borrowers will benefit from key protections in place for other types of lending, under proposals put forward by the FCA.
FCA fines Monzo £21m for failings in financial crime controls09/07/2025 11:10:00
The FCA has fined Monzo Bank Ltd £21,091,300 for its inadequate anti-financial crime systems and controls between October 2018 and August 2020.
Redinel Korfuzi and Oerta Korfuzi sentenced to combined 11 years for £1m insider dealing and money laundering08/07/2025 09:25:00
Redinel Korfuzi sentenced to six years imprisonment, and his sister Oerta Korfuzi, sentenced to five years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of insider dealing and money laundering worth £1m in a case brought by the FCA.