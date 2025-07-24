Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA helps people navigate their financial lives with simplified mortgage rules
Borrowers will find it easier to remortgage, saving time and money, under changes confirmed by the FCA.
The package of measures is part of a series of reforms the FCA is undertaking to mortgage rules to help people navigate their financial lives. It aims to support growth by ensuring more people can benefit from choice in the mortgage market and the security of homeownership.
Under these changes, borrowers will:
- Find it easier to reduce their mortgage term, helping to lower the total cost of borrowing and reduce the risk of repayment extending into retirement.
- More easily remortgage with a new lender, helping them access cheaper products.
- Be able to discuss options with their mortgage provider and get advice when they need it.
The FCA expects many borrowers to continue to benefit from regulated mortgage advice. Lenders are expected to consider what is appropriate to identify consumers who need advice or other support.
Emad Aladhal, director of retail banking at the FCA, said:
'We are helping more people navigate their financial lives by supporting those who can afford to buy a home and supporting competition in the mortgage market.
'Consumer needs have changed over recent years, and our rules are changing too. Today’s changes support growth by simplifying some of our rules, saving consumers time and money, while ensuring they still benefit from advice, where needed.
'We want lenders to use these changes to innovate and better serve aspiring homeowners and existing borrowers. These reforms are another significant step in our mortgage rule review, which we’re delivering quickly. They are supported by the strong protections we’ve already put in place for consumers in the mortgage market.'
As part of the changes, the FCA is also removing guidance that has served its purpose to reduce the regulatory burden.
Reform of the mortgage market is possible because of the high standards set by the FCA. These include effective affordability checks, support for those who get into financial difficulty and the Consumer Duty, which requires lenders to achieve good outcomes for borrowers.
Changes to the mortgage rules were included in the FCA's letter to the Prime Minister earlier this year, linking with the goals in its strategy to help consumers and support growth.
While these changes are voluntary for firms, supporting sustainable home ownership and a competitive mortgage market is a collective responsibility. The FCA is playing its part and is encouraging firms to use these flexibilities to help broaden access, strengthen competition and support greater innovation and choice for consumers.
Notes to editors
- Read PS25/11: Mortgage Rule Review: First steps to simplify our rules and increase flexibility.
- The FCA's 5-year strategy, published earlier this year, aims to deepen trust, rebalance risk, support growth and improve lives.
- Changes to the mortgage rules were included in the FCA's January letter to the Prime Minister (PDF).
- As part of its wider mortgage rule review, the FCA has opened a public discussionon the future of the mortgage market. It is inviting feedback until 19 September 2025.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-helps-people-navigate-financial-lives-simplified-mortgage-rules
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Premium hikes driven by claims costs, but insurers told to improve claims handling24/07/2025 10:10:00
The FCA has recently revealed that while rising motor insurance premiums are largely driven by external cost pressures, shortcomings persist in how some insurers handle claims.
Protections to help Buy Now Pay Later borrowers navigate their financial lives18/07/2025 13:25:00
Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) borrowers will benefit from key protections in place for other types of lending, under proposals put forward by the FCA.
FCA fines Monzo £21m for failings in financial crime controls09/07/2025 11:10:00
The FCA has fined Monzo Bank Ltd £21,091,300 for its inadequate anti-financial crime systems and controls between October 2018 and August 2020.
Redinel Korfuzi and Oerta Korfuzi sentenced to combined 11 years for £1m insider dealing and money laundering08/07/2025 09:25:00
Redinel Korfuzi sentenced to six years imprisonment, and his sister Oerta Korfuzi, sentenced to five years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of insider dealing and money laundering worth £1m in a case brought by the FCA.
Two individuals sentenced to a combined 12 years for £1.5m crypto fraud07/07/2025 10:25:00
Two individuals have been sentenced to a combined 12 years of imprisonment for their roles in a £1.5m crypto fraud following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
FCA clarifies expectations on bullying, harassment and violence to deepen trust in financial services02/07/2025 16:15:00
Serious bullying and harassment in financial firms qualify as misconduct, under rules confirmed by the FCA.
Tribunal upholds the FCA’s market manipulation bans02/07/2025 15:15:00
The Upper Tribunal has upheld the FCA’s decision to ban Diego Urra, Jorge Lopez Gonzalez and Poojan Sheth from working in financial services.
Once-in-a-generation advice changes to help millions navigate their financial lives01/07/2025 12:25:00
Millions more people could get help navigating their financial lives with support on pensions and investments, under proposals announced by the FCA.