FCA imposes requirements on Euro Exchange Securities UK Limited and interim managers appointed by the Court

On 4 June 2026, the FCA required Euro Exchange Securities UK Limited (EES) to cease carrying out any regulated electronic money or payment services and, on the FCA’s application, interim managers were appointed by the Court over EES.

Serious concerns around the way EES operated its business indicated there were significant risks of financial crime. This includes systemic weaknesses in the firm’s financial crime framework and safeguarding arrangements, alongside its ownership and governance. These risks could have had an impact on both consumers and the integrity of the market.

The appointment of the interim managers was made by the Court under the Payment and Electronic Money Institution Insolvency Regulations 2021Link is external.

EES will have an opportunity to be heard on 11 June 2026, following which the Court may lift the current order or place EES into special administration.

Notes to Editors