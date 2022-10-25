Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA launches discussion on competition impacts of Big Tech on financial services industry
The FCA is seeking views on the potential competition benefits and harms from Big Tech firms’ entry into a range of retail financial services sectors.
Big Tech firms’ presence in UK financial services markets has been steadily increasing, with the potential to expand further and change markets quickly.
Sheldon Mills, Executive Director of Consumers and Competition, said:
"In recent years, Big Tech’s entry into financial services, in the UK and elsewhere, has demonstrated their potential to disrupt established markets, drive innovation and reduce costs for consumers. Across the world, we’ve seen the capability of Big Tech to offer transformative new products in areas such as payments, deposits and consumer credit.
"We want to make sure that these benefits are fully realised while, at the same time, ensuring good consumer and market outcomes. This is vital when we consider the role of Big Tech firms in the provision of key technological infrastructure like cloud services.
"The discussion we are starting today will inform the FCA’s pro-competitive approach to digital markets, and I encourage consumers, firms and fellow regulators to join the conversation."
To begin the discussion, the FCA has published analysis focusing on the potential competition impacts of Big Tech’s entry in four vital retail sectors: payments, deposit taking, consumer credit and insurance.
By combining financial services with their existing business, Big Tech firms can bring benefits to consumers. These might be innovative new offers with highly competitive pricing driven by increased efficiency, delivering healthy competition with incumbent financial services providers.
But in the longer term, Big Tech firms could pose competition risks if they rapidly gain market share, and they are able to exploit market power.
No regulatory changes are being proposed at this stage, and the FCA’s paper aims to stimulate discussion to inform its regulatory approach to Big Tech firms as part of the new UK pro-competitive regime for digital markets.
The FCA has a long-established reputation for supporting innovation and competition across financial markets and it is committed to delivering fair value for consumers in digital markets, as outlined in its latest Business Plan.
Notes to Editors
- The Discussion Paper is available to read here.
- The FCA is inviting responses by 15 January 2023 and will be hosting an expert panel event on 28 November, followed by sector specific workshops on 6 and 7 December. Register here.
- The FCA’s discussion paper accompanies wider joint work on online safety, consumer protection and financial stability in digital markets, including:
- with the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Bank of England, on operational resilience and the role of critical third parties
- with Ofcom through the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF), on online safety and financial fraud to protect consumers from scams
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-launches-discussion-competition-impacts-big-tech-financial-services-industry
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Millions of Britons struggling with bills, warns regulator24/10/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found 7.8 million people are finding it a heavy burden to keep up with their bills, an increase of around 2.5 million people since 2020.
FCA publishes Decision Notices for Barclays plc and Barclays Bank plc (together “Barclays”)21/10/2022 16:10:00
Barclays have referred their Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal. Any findings in the Notices are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers the firms’ behaviour should be characterised.
FCA begins criminal proceedings against five individuals involved with Worthington Group plc21/10/2022 12:10:00
The FCA has begun criminal proceedings against five individuals involved with Worthington Group plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Mark Steward to step down from the FCA19/10/2022 09:25:00
Mark Steward has announced he will be stepping down as the FCA’s executive director of Enforcement and Market Oversight after seven years with the regulator.
FCA places restrictions on twice as many consumer investment firms this year18/10/2022 16:30:00
The FCA has placed restrictions on twice as many firms in the investment market compared to last year, as part of its strategy designed to prevent harm in the consumer investment market.
FCA fines Gatehouse Bank £1.5m for poor anti-money laundering checks17/10/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Gatehouse Bank Plc £1,584,100 for significant weakness in its financial crime systems and controls.
FCA updates guidance for branch closures11/10/2022 16:15:00
In new guidance published today, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set additional expectations for banks that are considering branch or ATM closures.
FCA research: A quarter of consumers would withdraw pension savings earlier to cover cost of living – making them vulnerable to scammer ‘misdirection’06/10/2022 13:20:00
With the cost of living impact deepening, the FCA launches its latest ScamSmart campaign aimed at giving consumers the knowledge and tools to avoid pension scams.
FCA fines Sigma Broking Limited £530,000 and bans and fines its former directors following market abuse reporting failures06/10/2022 11:10:00
Sigma Broking Limited (Sigma) has been fined £531,000 for failing to make reports crucial in fighting potential market abuse and three directors have been fined amounts totalling over £200,000, two of whom have also been prohibited.