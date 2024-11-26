Financial Conduct Authority
FCA launches first research competition to help drive UK economic growth
The competition will award funding for several research projects focused on growth, competitiveness and regulation in the UK financial services sector.
The FCA is launching its first competition to fund research into how regulation can support national growth. This follows a review of recent literature which found significant gaps in the available research.
Applicants should submit research proposals that focus on areas the FCA can influence, such as:
- Growth and productivity of the UK financial services sector.
- International competitiveness of the UK financial services sector.
- Supporting the UK’s economy and considering regulatory impacts.
The FCA will award each winner up to £30,000 to help complete their research proposal.
Kate Collyer, chief economist at the FCA yesterday said:
“We recently reviewed what research had been done into the role regulation can play in supporting growth and competitiveness, and we found the pool was a mile wide and an inch deep.
“We want to hear from you on how we can fill these gaps and how your research ideas can help us drive real world change. We will fund the very best ideas that help us to achieve these goals.”
The FCA has provided detailed guidance for entrants. Applications close at 11.59pm on Sunday 15 December 2024.
A panel of judges will select the winning proposals by 22 December 2024. The winners will have until 31 March 2025 to complete their research.
The panel of judges will include:
- Kate Collyer, FCA chief economist
- Professor Julia Black, president of the British Academy, warden of Nuffield College
- Dr Felix Martin, chair of the FCA CBA Panel
- Dr Tim Leunig, visiting professor in practice, LSE
Notes to Editors
- Find out more about the competition.
- The FCA recently published a literature review of the current evidence base connecting financial services regulation to economic growth and identified areas for future research.
- Find out more about the FCA's secondary objective to support the international competitiveness and growth of the UK economy in the medium to long term here.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-launches-first-research-competition-help-drive-uk-economic-growth
