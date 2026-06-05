FCA launches investigation into second motor finance claims management company

The FCA has opened an enforcement investigation into Consultation Claims Limited (CCL) following concerns about its conduct in the period April 2025 to December 2025 in relation to motor finance claims.

The FCA is investigating concerns that consumers may have been signed up during the period April 2025 to December 2025 without their consent, with some allegations that signatures have been forged. The FCA is investigating the full customer journey, including how customers were contacted, what they were told during and after sign-up, and the information they were given about exit fees.

Announcing the investigation allows consumers who may have unknowingly been signed up or who may have been presented with documents purporting to be signed by them when they have not, to complain to CCL. If those customers are not happy with the firm’s response, they should complain to the Claims Management Ombudsman.

The FCA has not reached any conclusions as to what has happened or as to whether CCL has breached any relevant requirements.

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