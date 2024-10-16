Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA launches premium finance market study alongside new Government insurance taskforce
The FCA has announced a package of work in the insurance market amid concerns about rising prices, alongside the launch of the Government motor insurance taskforce.
The FCA has launched a review, known as a competition market study, to see whether people who borrow to pay for motor and home insurance are receiving fair, competitive deals.
Premium finance allows people to pay for insurance in instalments. With the average yearly rate on the amount of money borrowed ranging between 20 to 30%, the FCA is concerned that premium finance may not be providing fair value. Over 20 million people are estimated to pay for their insurance this way and FCA research shows that 79% of adults in financial difficulty have used the product.
As part of its market study, the FCA will review whether the products represent fair value, how well customers are made aware of their financing options, the role of commission, and other potential barriers to effective competition in the motor and home premium finance market.
Graeme Reynolds, director of competition at the FCA, said:
'People rely on premium finance to spread their insurance costs by paying in smaller monthly payments. We want to ensure that competition works well and make it easier for consumers to find the best deals.'
FCA responds to Government motor insurance taskforce
The Government has announced a taskforce, which includes the FCA, with the aim of identifying any actions that may stabilise or reduce motor insurance premiums, while maintaining appropriate levels of cover.
The FCA will analyse the causes of increased costs in motor insurance and will look closely at claims costs, reviewing claims handling arrangements and factors impacting different types of claim. The regulator will also analyse the impact of rising insurance prices on different customer groups, such as younger and older drivers and those from ethnic minority backgrounds or on lower incomes.
Notes to editors
- Read the market study terms of reference.
- The FCA expects to publish an interim report following the market study and proposed next steps during H1 2025.
- The FCA has previously written to the insurance industry (PDF) regarding premium finance products with high APRs but low credit risk.
- In April 2024, the FCA finalised the introduction of new guidance for firms on supporting borrowers in financial difficulty, including premium finance customers.
- The estimate for the number of people paying for insurance monthly and % of customers in financial difficulty is from the FCA’s Financial Lives Survey 2022 key findings report (PDF) (see page 85).
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-launches-premium-finance-market-study-alongside-new-government-insurance-taskforce
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA fines TSB £10.9m over treatment of customers in financial difficulty10/10/2024 11:10:00
The FCA has fined TSB Bank plc (TSB) £10,910,500 for failing to ensure customers who were in arrears were treated fairly.
FCA begins criminal proceedings against two individuals for insider dealing07/10/2024 10:25:00
The FCA has started a criminal prosecution against Matthew and Nikolas West for insider dealing.
FCA fines Starling Bank £29m for failings in their financial crime systems and controls02/10/2024 14:05:00
The FCA has fined Starling Bank Limited £28,959,426 for financial crime failings related to its financial sanctions screening. It also repeatedly breached a requirement not to open accounts for high-risk customers.
The end of LIBOR02/10/2024 10:25:00
Joint press release from the Bank of England, the FCA and the Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates (Working Group).
Olumide Osunkoya pleads guilty to illegally operating crypto ATM network01/10/2024 14:10:00
Mr Olumide Osunkoya pleaded guilty to 5 offences at yesterday’s hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. This is the first UK conviction of its kind for offences relating to the operation of crypto ATMs.
FCA and PRA appoint new Chair of the FSCS01/10/2024 09:15:00
The FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have appointed Elizabeth Passey as Chair of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme’s (FSCS) board. She will take up the role today on 1 October 2024.
Proposed new rules to better protect customers of payments firms26/09/2024 14:10:00
The FCA is stepping in to better protect customers when payments and e-money firms go out of business.
Reforms to Financial Services retail-disclosure requirements20/09/2024 14:10:00
The Government and FCA announce plans to reform UK retail disclosure rules, and will temporarily exempt investment trusts from assimilated EU law requirements.