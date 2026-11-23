New resource brings together real-world examples of AI adoption across financial services, helping firms identify emerging trends and opportunities.

The FCA has launched a world-first AI Spotlight Observatory that provides firms, academics and innovators with a comprehensive view of how AI is being adopted across financial services.

Based on practical use cases from more than 200 organisations and spanning 150 areas of activity, the online platform highlights how firms are using AI across the industry and where trends are developing.

Developed in partnership with the Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE) and technology partner NayaOne, the Observatory helps meet the growing demand for greater visibility of AI adoption across the sector.

The resource highlights a range of AI use cases shaping financial services, from solutions designed to combat financial crime and enhance compliance processes to emerging technologies such as agentic payments and neurosymbolic AI.

By widening access to market intelligence, the Observatory will help firms of all sizes learn from developments across the market, better understand emerging technologies and make more informed decisions about adopting AI responsibly.

Jessica Rusu, chief data, information and intelligence officer at the FCA, said: 'AI is creating significant opportunities across financial services, and we’re committed to helping firms understand how the technology is being used.

'The AI Spotlight Observatory provides an open and accessible resource that brings together real-world examples of AI adoption, helping firms, innovators and researchers learn from developments across the sector and identify new opportunities for innovation and growth.'

Notes to editors