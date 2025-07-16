Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA lowers costs for businesses raising capital in support of growth
Stripped back rules will make it easier for companies to raise the money they need to grow, supporting the UK's leading capital markets.
The changes will lower costs for companies and widen access to investment opportunities for consumers.
In a suite of measures, the FCA has confirmed:
- Companies that are already listed won’t need to publish lengthy prospectuses to issue more shares, in most cases.
- The length of time between a prospectus being issued and an initial public offering (IPO) is being halved, helping companies list more quickly on the stock exchange.
- Companies will be able to issue corporate bonds to retail investors more easily and a new public offer platform will help smaller growth companies raise cash to scale up.
Simon Walls, executive director of markets at the FCA, yesterday remarked:
“These bold shifts promote innovation, lower costs, and enable a broader investor base for growing businesses. They are the latest in a programme of reforms shifting the balance from pre-emptive checks to market disclosures.
“Our capital markets are world leading. They're our economic engine, and we want to keep them roaring in support of sustained growth and prosperity for the whole country.”
Prospectus reform
Companies will not be required to publish a prospectus when raising further capital, except in limited circumstances.
The threshold for when a prospectus is required for a listed company to raise more shares has increased to 75% of existing share capital, up from its current 20% level. This will reduce costs for UK companies seeking new funds by an estimated £40 million per year, unlocking more capital for growth and investment.
IPOs that include the wider public can come to market 3 days after the publication of their prospectus, replacing the previous 6-day window and removing barriers to retail access.
Corporate Bonds
The FCA has set out a single disclosure standard for corporate bond prospectuses, covering both large and small bonds. This reduces costs for companies and will make it easier for corporate bonds to be issued in smaller, more investible sizes and support retail investment.
Corporate bonds offer a valuable investment opportunity for retail investors and can provide later life income, helping people navigate their financial lives.
Public offer platforms (POPs)
The FCA has set up a new platform for public offers to make it easier for growth companies to get the investment they need and increase opportunities for investors.
It will enable companies to make larger offers of shares or bonds without a lengthy prospectus, above £5 million. Offers will be made available to a broad investor base outside of public markets via an authorised firm. This will work similarly to crowdfunding platforms but for larger deals.
Notes to Editors
- PS25/9: New rules for the public offers and admissions to trading regime
- PS25/10: Final rules for public offer platforms
- The FCA previously consulted on the proposals for prospectus reform and POPs.
- The FCA previously consulted on the proposals to make it easier for listed companies to issue lower denomination corporate bonds.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-lowers-costs-businesses-raising-capital-support-growth
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA fines Barclays £42 million for poor handling of financial crime risks16/07/2025 16:15:00
The FCA has fined Barclays Bank UK PLC and Barclays Bank PLC a total of £42 million for separate instances of failings in its financial crime risk management – one relating to WealthTek and one relating to Stunt & Co. Barclays Bank UK PLC will make a voluntary payment to WealthTek’s clients
Redress system reforms to prevent compensation delays and provide predictability needed for innovation15/07/2025 12:25:00
The FCA and Financial Ombudsman Service are seeking to modernise the financial redress system to help prevent it becoming overwhelmed, delaying consumer compensation.
FCA closes 1,600 websites as it fights financial crime11/07/2025 12:10:00
The FCA’s annual report sets out how it has used data and technology to crack down on harm in financial services.
FCA to modernise rules to unlock investment10/07/2025 16:25:00
The FCA is planning to review its client categorisation rules to unlock more opportunities for wealthy investors and support capital markets, driving economic growth.
FCA fines Monzo £21m for failings in financial crime controls09/07/2025 11:10:00
The FCA has fined Monzo Bank Ltd £21,091,300 for its inadequate anti-financial crime systems and controls between October 2018 and August 2020.
Redinel Korfuzi and Oerta Korfuzi sentenced to combined 11 years for £1m insider dealing and money laundering08/07/2025 09:25:00
Redinel Korfuzi sentenced to six years imprisonment, and his sister Oerta Korfuzi, sentenced to five years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of insider dealing and money laundering worth £1m in a case brought by the FCA.
Two individuals sentenced to a combined 12 years for £1.5m crypto fraud07/07/2025 10:25:00
Two individuals have been sentenced to a combined 12 years of imprisonment for their roles in a £1.5m crypto fraud following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
FCA clarifies expectations on bullying, harassment and violence to deepen trust in financial services02/07/2025 16:15:00
Serious bullying and harassment in financial firms qualify as misconduct, under rules confirmed by the FCA.