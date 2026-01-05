Financial Conduct Authority
FCA opens investigation into claims management company
The FCA has opened an enforcement investigation into The Claims Protection Agency Limited (TCPA) following concerns about its advertising and sales tactics in relation to potential motor finance claims.
The FCA is investigating what customers were told about the amount of redress they might obtain, whether they were told they could make a claim for free, and whether they were pressurised to sign up. Announcing the investigation allows TCPA customers to consider their options.
The FCA has not reached any conclusions on whether TCPA breached any regulatory requirements.
Notes to editors
- The FCA notified TCPA of its intention to announce that it had opened an enforcement investigation on 1 September 2025. The firm applied to judicially review the FCA's decision to announce the investigation on 8 September 2025. The High Court dismissed the firm’s application on 23 October 2025, and the firm was refused permission to appeal by the Court of Appeal on 19 December 2025. The High Court’s judgment was released in two parts on 23 October 2025Link is external and 2 January 2026Link is external.
- Customers signed up with claims managers who have concerns or issues can make a complaint to the firm. If they’re not happy with the response, they can make a complaint to the Claims Management Ombudsman or Legal Ombudsman if they are signed up with a law firm. Customers wishing to cancel an agreement with a claims manager or law firm should check whether they have the right to do so under their contract and for any potential exit fees.
- TCPA has used/uses a number of trading names, including: My Claim Group, Martin’s Tips, Karen’s Claims, Express PCP, and The PCP Guys.
- TCPA advertises for motor finance claims and refers potential claimants to law firms for representation services.
- TCPA applied to the FCA for a Voluntary Requirements Application (VREQ), effective from 12 August 2025. As part of the VREQ, TCPA was required to stop onboarding new customers, stop publishing new financial promotions and withdraw all existing financial promotions.
- The FCA's enforcement guide sets out its policy on publicising investigations, stating that “the FCA will not normally make public the fact that it is or is not investigating…” but may do so in exceptional circumstances.
- The FCA considers that the exceptional circumstances test has been met in relation to this announcement, as it is desirable to maintain public confidence in the UK financial system or the market, protect consumers or investors, prevent widespread malpractice, and maintain the smooth operation of the market.
- In July 2025, the FCA issued a joint statementLink is external with the Solicitors Regulation Authority and sent a letter to claims management companies (CMCs) setting out some concerns.
- The FCA's increased proactive monitoring has led to the removal or amendment of more than 740 misleading adverts by FCA regulated CMCs since January 2024.
- In October 2025, the FCA published its consultation paper on a proposed motor finance consumer redress scheme (CP25/27) for motor finance customers who were treated unfairly. The consultation closed on 12 December 2025: CP25/27: webpage. The FCA expects to publish final rules in either February or March 2026.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-opens-investigation-claims-management-company
