FCA opens the gateway to regulated crypto

From today, crypto firms can apply for authorisation from the FCA, marking a landmark moment as the UK takes a step closer towards becoming one of the most trusted places in the world to build and invest in cryptoasset businesses.

For the first time, crypto firms operating in the UK will be brought into full FCA regulation, with clear standards covering consumer protection, safeguarding, market integrity and financial resilience. This is a significant milestone, not just for the industry, but it signals to those who invest in crypto that the UK is serious in giving them protections they have never had before. It also gives the sector clarity and legitimacy that comes with a proper regulatory framework.

Firms that intend to continue operating in the UK should apply by 28 February 2027, ahead of the new regime coming into force on 25 October 2027.

Authorisation is not automatic. Firms will need to clearly demonstrate that they meet the FCA’s requirements, and those that cannot show the necessary standards will not be authorised to operate in the UK market. This reflects the government and FCA’s determination that the UK’s crypto sector should be defined by integrity and trust, along with growth and innovation.

Dominic Cashman, director of authorisation at the FCA said: 'The UK’s new crypto regime will give consumers greater protections and firms a clear framework to operate in. Firms can now apply for authorisation and start preparing for regulation.'

The FCA is supporting firms to prepare for authorisation including through pre-application discussions and webinars.

Notes to editors