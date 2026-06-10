Financial Conduct Authority
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FCA proposes changes to help more people access mortgages
First-time buyers, older borrowers and the self-employed could find it easier to get a mortgage, as the FCA sets out next steps to help reform the market.
Its proposed mortgage rule changes would give lenders more flexibility to consider individual circumstances and develop products that better meet people's needs – while maintaining strong consumer protections.
They include:
- Reducing barriers for lenders to offer flexible repayments for people with variable income, like the self-employed, and lend to those paid in foreign currency.
- Encouraging lenders to assess affordability based on a person’s full and current situation, rather than automatically excluding people because of minor or past credit history issues.
- Making it easier for older homeowners to unlock wealth built up in their property by updating affordability guidance for retirement interest-only mortgages.
- Updating rules on interest-only (or part interest-only) mortgages to give lenders more flexibility, while ensuring most borrowers have a clear plan to repay (unless they’re borrowing a smaller amount).
David Geale, executive director for payments and digital finance, said:
‘We’re living longer and how many people work has changed. Our mortgage rules need to keep pace so those who can afford to repay can borrow. Stronger protections mean we can now safely widen access to mortgage borrowing for those that may be underserved.’
The proposals are part of the FCA’s ongoing work to help consumers navigate their financial lives and support growth. In December 2025, it set out its plans to drive reforms to the mortgage market to better meet the needs of consumers today.
The FCA has raised standards across the mortgage market over time, including through the Consumer Duty. The proposals build on that foundation by rebalancing risk to help more people access mortgages while keeping appropriate safeguards in place, including supporting consumers in understanding their options.
As part of gathering feedback on the proposals, the FCA is using an online tool to hear directly from consumers about their experiences of the mortgage market. Alongside feedback from firms and others, this will help make sure consumers’ voices help shape the FCA’s approach.
The FCA is encouraging consumers, firms and all interested parties to respond to the consultation and share their views by 28 July 2026.
Notes to Editors
- Read the Consultation Paper, CP26/18: Mortgage Rule Review, Supporting first-time buyers and underserved consumers.
- The FCA’s 5-year strategy, published in 2025, aims to deepen trust, rebalance risk, support growth and improve lives. As part of this work, the FCA is reviewing mortgage rules to consider how to update its mortgage framework to support consumers in accessing the market.
- Despite the rise in interest rates and living costs, around 99% of mortgages taken out since 2014, when mortgage standards were tightened, are not in arrears.
- The FCA enables a fair and thriving financial services market for the good of consumers and the economy. Find out more about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-proposals-help-more-access-mortgages
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