Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA proposes new rules to tackle greenwashing
In a bid to clamp down on greenwashing, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is proposing a package of new measures including investment product sustainability labels and restrictions on how terms like ‘ESG’, ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ can be used.
The measures are among several potential new rules which will protect consumers and improve trust in sustainable investment products. The work forms part of the commitment made in the FCA's ESG Strategy and Business Plan to build trust and integrity in ESG-labelled instruments, products and the supporting ecosystem.
There has been growth in the number of investment products marketed as ‘green’ or making wider sustainability claims. Exaggerated, misleading or unsubstantiated claims about ESG credentials damage confidence in these products. The FCA wants to ensure that consumers and firms can trust that products have the sustainability characteristics they claim to have.
Sacha Sadan, the FCA’s Director of Environment Social and Governance, yesterday said:
“Greenwashing misleads consumers and erodes trust in all ESG products. Consumers must be confident when products claim to be sustainable that they actually are. Our proposed rules will help consumers and firms build trust in this sector. This supports investment in solutions to some of the world’s biggest ESG challenges. This places the UK at the forefront of sustainable investment internationally. We are raising the bar by setting robust regulatory standards to protect consumers in line with our wider FCA strategy.”
The FCA is proposing to introduce:
- Sustainable investment product labels that will give consumers the confidence to choose the right products for them. There will be three categories – including one for products improving their sustainability over time – underpinned by objective criteria.
- Restrictions on how certain sustainability-related terms – such as ‘ESG’, ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ – can be used in product names and marketing for products which don’t qualify for the sustainable investment labels. It is also proposing a more general anti-greenwashing rule covering all regulated firms. This will help avoid misleading marketing of products.
- Consumer-facing disclosures to help consumers understand the key sustainability-related features of an investment product – this includes disclosing investments that a consumer may not expect to be held in the product.
- More detailed disclosures, suitable for institutional investors or retail investors that want to know more.
- Requirements for distributors of products, such as investment platforms, to ensure that the labels and consumer-facing disclosures are accessible and clear to consumers.
The FCA is also stepping up its supervisory engagement on sustainable finance and enhancing its enforcement strategy. This includes checking how firms have responded to the expectations set out in the Dear Chair letter issued to authorised fund managers in July 2021.
Notes to Editors:
- Read CP22/20 (PDF)
- The consultation is open until 25 January 2023. We intend to publish final rules by the end of the first half of 2023.
- Alongside the CP, we have also published consumer research which supports our proposals.
- This consultation sets out the core elements of the regime, initially focusing on UK-based funds and portfolio management. The FCA intends to follow with a consultation on expanding the scope to overseas products, and further consultations over time to extend the scope and content of the regime.
- Our proposals support the delivery of the Government’s ambition for Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and labels, set out in the Roadmap to Sustainable Investing published in October 2021.
- There will be three categories of labels for sustainable investment products: Sustainable focus (for products investing in assets that are environmentally or socially sustainability); sustainable improvers (for products investing in assets to improve the environmental or social sustainability over time, including in response to the stewardship influence of the firm); and sustainable impact (for products investing in solutions to environmental or social problems to achieve positive, measurable real-world impact).
- In July 2021, we issued a Dear Chair letter to authorised fund managers. This set out a series of guiding principles for the design, delivery and disclosure of sustainable investment products. Our supervisors are currently carrying out work to check how well firms have responded to our expectations.
- These proposals have been informed by several inputs including industry feedback to DP21/4 and consumer research (see no. 2 above). We are grateful for the contribution of the DLAG (Disclosures and Labels Advisory group), an expert advisory group made up of key financial market stakeholders and subject matter experts which provided independent advice to the FCA on this development.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-proposes-new-rules-tackle-greenwashing
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA launches discussion on competition impacts of Big Tech on financial services industry25/10/2022 14:10:00
The FCA is seeking views on the potential competition benefits and harms from Big Tech firms’ entry into a range of retail financial services sectors.
Millions of Britons struggling with bills, warns regulator24/10/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found 7.8 million people are finding it a heavy burden to keep up with their bills, an increase of around 2.5 million people since 2020.
FCA publishes Decision Notices for Barclays plc and Barclays Bank plc (together “Barclays”)21/10/2022 16:10:00
Barclays have referred their Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal. Any findings in the Notices are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers the firms’ behaviour should be characterised.
FCA begins criminal proceedings against five individuals involved with Worthington Group plc21/10/2022 12:10:00
The FCA has begun criminal proceedings against five individuals involved with Worthington Group plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Mark Steward to step down from the FCA19/10/2022 09:25:00
Mark Steward has announced he will be stepping down as the FCA’s executive director of Enforcement and Market Oversight after seven years with the regulator.
FCA places restrictions on twice as many consumer investment firms this year18/10/2022 16:30:00
The FCA has placed restrictions on twice as many firms in the investment market compared to last year, as part of its strategy designed to prevent harm in the consumer investment market.
FCA fines Gatehouse Bank £1.5m for poor anti-money laundering checks17/10/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Gatehouse Bank Plc £1,584,100 for significant weakness in its financial crime systems and controls.
FCA updates guidance for branch closures11/10/2022 16:15:00
In new guidance published today, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set additional expectations for banks that are considering branch or ATM closures.
FCA research: A quarter of consumers would withdraw pension savings earlier to cover cost of living – making them vulnerable to scammer ‘misdirection’06/10/2022 13:20:00
With the cost of living impact deepening, the FCA launches its latest ScamSmart campaign aimed at giving consumers the knowledge and tools to avoid pension scams.