Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA proposes ways to make financial advice more accessible
As part of its consumer investment strategy, the FCA has set out new proposals to improve people’s access to financial advice so they can invest with confidence.
The proposals will create a separate, simplified financial advice regime, making it cheaper and easier for firms to advise consumers about certain mainstream investments within stocks and shares ISAs.
The watchdog’s recent Financial Lives survey found 4.2 million people in the UK held more than £10,000 in cash and are open to investing some of it. While keeping a cash buffer is a sensible way of dealing with unexpected expenses, consumers who hold significant amounts of excess cash may be damaging their financial position, as inflation reduces the value of their savings.
Strong regulation is essential for maintaining the UK’s high standards and protects consumers. However, the FCA recognises that adjusting the regime could help the advice market support mass-market consumers with simpler needs.
The FCA’s proposed changes aim to prevent in-person financial advice from being too costly for many potential investors, as this can stop them from investing when it may be in their interest to do so.
Sarah Pritchard, Executive Director of Markets at the FCA, said:
'Now more than ever, people across the UK should have access to useful and affordable financial products and services which can improve their quality of life and support the economy.
'These proposals are part of our work to deliver a consumer investment market where people can readily access support and firms aren’t deterred from providing it.'
The regulator is consulting on:
- Streamlining the customer ‘fact find’ so advice is more straightforward for both firms and customers
- Limiting the range of investments within the new regime so the advice is easier to deliver and understand
- Making the qualification requirements for the new regime more proportionate so delivering the simplified advice is less costly for firms
- Allowing advice fees to be paid in instalments so customers aren’t burdened by large upfront bills
Notes to editors
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-proposes-ways-make-financial-advice-more-accessible
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA confirms plans to deliver redress to over 1,000 former British Steel Pension Scheme members29/11/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has published final rules for a redress scheme for former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) who received unsuitable advice to transfer out.
Improvements needed to the credit information market to deliver better lending decisions for borrowers23/11/2022 09:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set out proposals to improve the credit information sector so it can deliver higher quality and more comprehensive information for consumers and firms.
FCA concerned about problem behaviours linked to trading app design21/11/2022 14:10:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned stock trading app operators to review design features, including those with game-like elements, which risk prompting consumers to take actions against their own interest.
FCA issues Final Notice to former CEO for anti-money laundering failings21/11/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority has publicly censured Mohammad Ataur Rahman Prodhan, the former Chief Executive Officer of Sonali Bank (UK) Limited (SBUK) for anti-money laundering (AML) failings.
FCA bans director from working in financial services after violent criminal conviction15/11/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority has banned Mr Ashkan Zahedian from working in financial services following his conviction for serious, violent offences, which took place while he was an approved individual.
FCA obtains High Court judgment against unauthorised mortgage brokers14/11/2022 12:25:00
The FCA has obtained a judgment against London Property Investments (U.K) Limited (LPI), NPI Holdings Limited, their director Daniel Stevens and his father, Tony Stevens, for arranging mortgages without FCA authorisation and exploiting vulnerable customers who were in financial difficulty.
FCA seeks members for new Innovation Advisory Group11/11/2022 11:15:00
The FCA is looking for panel members to join its new Innovation Advisory Group.
FCA progresses market abuse claim against Globo Plc chiefs08/11/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has commenced civil proceedings against the former CEO and CFO of Globo Plc for alleged market abuse.