Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA publishes Decision Notices against two individuals for acting without integrity in relation to pensions business
The FCA has decided to ban Stephen Joseph Burdett and James Paul Goodchild from working in regulated financial services for recklessly exposing pension holders to unsuitable investments.
It has also fined them £311,762 and £47,600 respectively.
Mr Burdett and Mr Goodchild previously held senior roles at Synergy Wealth Limited (Synergy) and Westbury Private Clients LLP (Westbury), respectively.
The FCA alleges that Mr Burdett's actions led to 232 personal pension funds worth over £10m being switched into high-risk investment portfolios that were obviously unsuitable for most customers. The portfolios were created and managed by Mr Goodchild at Westbury, with 39% of overall holdings linked to a single offshore property developer.
All the portfolios were high-risk. But Mr Burdett actions led to customers receiving reports implying they would get low or medium risk portfolios. Mr Goodchild included the misleading terms 'cautious' and 'balanced' in the names of 2 of the 3 high-risk portfolios.
Further, Mr Burdett acted as a director of Synergy despite knowing he did not have the required FCA approval to perform such a function. Mr Burdett also failed to co-operate appropriately with the FCA’s investigation.
The FCA intervened in 2016 to protect consumers, stopping the pensions business of Synergy and Westbury. Both firms subsequently went into liquidation and were dissolved.
Mr Burdett gained £150,000 from his misconduct. Mr Goodchild also obtained significant financial benefit, including through a short-term £50,000 interest free loan from the company which introduced him to the offshore property developer. To date, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has paid out over £1.4m to victims.
Therese Chambers, Joint Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, said:
'These customers built up pensions over their working lives to help fund their retirement. Mr Burdett and Mr Goodchild worked together to switch their hard-earned pensions into obviously unsuitable high-risk portfolios.
'Both were involved in creating misleading materials and made significant personal profits from their actions. We will not tolerate such conduct.'
Notes to editors
- Read the Decision Notice for Stephen Joseph Burdett (PDF).
- Read the Decision Notice for James Paul Goodchild (PDF).
- As of the date of this press release, Synergy and Westbury have been dissolved.
- A press release concerning the decision notices for Messrs Burdett and Goodchild would ordinarily have been published some time ago, but was held back because of outstanding applications for privacy orders by both Mr Burdett and Mr Goodchild.
- Find out more information about the Upper Tribunal (Tax and Chancery Chambers).
- Affected customers should contact the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) on 0800 678 1100. FSCS deals with compensation claims when financial firms go out of business. It is an impartial, free service that was set up by Parliament to protect customers.
- Regulating the pensions and retirement income sector: our joint regulatory strategy.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Both individuals have referred the Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal. Any findings in the Decision Notices are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers their behaviour should be characterised. However, as is noted on Mr Burdett’s Decision Notice, there are certain allegations and findings that are no longer being pursued by the FCA before the Tribunal.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-publishes-decision-notices-against-two-individuals-acting-without-integrity-pensions
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Firms to recommence GAP insurance sales following FCA action27/05/2024 09:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed that several firms have been permitted to recommence their sales of Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance, following action by the regulator to improve fair value.
FCA fines HSBC £6.2 million over treatment of customers in financial difficulty24/05/2024 10:10:00
The FCA has fined HSBC UK Bank plc, HSBC Bank plc and Marks and Spencer Financial Services plc (HSBC) £6,280,100 for failures in its treatment of customers who were in arrears or experiencing financial difficulty.
FCA fines CGML £27,766,200 for failures in its trading systems and controls22/05/2024 15:25:00
The FCA has fined Citigroup Global Markets Limited (CGML) £27,766,200.
'Finfluencers’ charged for promoting unauthorised trading scheme17/05/2024 10:25:00
The FCA has brought charges against nine individuals in relation to an unauthorised foreign exchange trading scheme promoted on social media.
Three charged over CFD trading pension fraud15/05/2024 16:10:00
The FCA has charged 3 individuals with fraud for their alleged involvement in a high-risk trading scheme, which targeted people’s pension savings.
Stuart Bayes sentenced for insider dealing14/05/2024 10:25:00
Following a sentencing hearing at Southwark Crown Court, Stuart Bayes, 58, was recently (10 May 2024) sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 2 years, after being convicted of 2 counts of insider dealing.
Taheer Sardar convicted for providing a forged document to FCA investigators in a £1.3m boiler room fraud investigation10/05/2024 17:10:00
Taheer Sardar has today been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for perverting the course of justice at Southwark Crown Court. Mr Sardar pleaded guilty on 7 May 2024.
FCA bans and fines James Lewis £120,300 for putting investors at risk08/05/2024 10:25:00
The former CEO of Shard Capital Partners has been fined £120,300 and banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Individual charged with investment fraud over unauthorised multimillion pound ‘Kube Trading’ scheme25/04/2024 16:20:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched criminal proceedings against Lee Steven Maggs of Sittingbourne, Kent, for 2 counts of fraud and 1 count of breaching the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA).