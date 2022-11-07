Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA ramps up intervention on rogue financial promotions
The FCA intervened to amend or withdraw 4,151 financial promotions between July and September, the highest since it started publishing the data.
Retail lending, investments and banking are the sectors with the highest rate of amends to or withdrawal of adverts and amount to 95% of the FCA's interventions with authorised firms.
The FCA highlighted that it had seen several cases involving unauthorised firms and individuals seeking to take advantage of the rising cost of living. During the period, the FCA issued 303 warnings about unauthorised firms and individuals, with over 20% being about clone scams.
The data also detailed various action taken by the watchdog to curb misleading and unfair behaviour by firms as well as tackling scammers. For example, the FCA’s intervention resulted in 66 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) promotions from one firm across various social media platforms being amended or withdrawn. It said the adverts did not give fair or prominent risk warnings and were misleading about fees. Although the FCA does not yet regulate BNPL, it warned BNPL firms about misleading promotions earlier this year.
The FCA also took action to write to consumers that it found to have been included in a mailing list being used by scammers to carry out 'loan fee' or 'advanced fee' fraud. With this type of scam becoming more common as the cost of living rises, the FCA relaunched its ScamSmart campaign around loan fee fraud over the summer to help raise awareness among borrowers that might be in vulnerable circumstances.
Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA recently commented:
“As consumers feel the financial squeeze, they could be tempted by high risk, unregulated products and services or they could become a target for scammers preying on moments of vulnerability.
“As a result, we’re doing even more to tackle false claims in adverts, issue prompt warnings to consumers, and we continue to engage with the largest tech and social media platforms as they also play an important part in protecting consumers from online harm. This is why changes to the Online Safety Bill to cover paid-for financial services advertising online are very much needed right now.”
Notes to Editors
- Financial Promotions Data Q3 2022
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-ramps-intervention-rogue-financial-promotions
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
£12 million compensation to be paid to thousands of struggling borrowers03/11/2022 12:10:00
The FCA expects lenders to learn the lessons from good and poor practice during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic to help borrowers during the cost-of-living squeeze.
Decision of the Court of Appeal - R (Sutton) v Financial Conduct Authority03/11/2022 09:20:00
The FCA welcomes the decision by the Court of Appeal to deny permission for a judicial review.
FCA prosecutes five individuals for role in 'all-or-nothing’ investment scheme01/11/2022 12:25:00
Following an application at Southwark Crown Court on 31 October 2022, two prosecutions for alleged investment fraud will be heard as a single trial of four defendants.
FCA publishes notice of decision to cancel Umuthi Healthcare Solutions’ shares28/10/2022 12:25:00
On Monday 4 July 2022, the FCA issued Umuthi Healthcare Solutions PLC (UHS) with a First Supervisory Notice (FSN) confirming its decision to unilaterally discontinue the listing of its standard shares from the Official List with immediate effect.
FCA proposes new rules to tackle greenwashing26/10/2022 10:25:00
In a bid to clamp down on greenwashing, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is proposing a package of new measures including investment product sustainability labels and restrictions on how terms like ‘ESG’, ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ can be used.
FCA launches discussion on competition impacts of Big Tech on financial services industry25/10/2022 14:10:00
The FCA is seeking views on the potential competition benefits and harms from Big Tech firms’ entry into a range of retail financial services sectors.
Millions of Britons struggling with bills, warns regulator24/10/2022 10:25:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found 7.8 million people are finding it a heavy burden to keep up with their bills, an increase of around 2.5 million people since 2020.
FCA publishes Decision Notices for Barclays plc and Barclays Bank plc (together “Barclays”)21/10/2022 16:10:00
Barclays have referred their Decision Notices to the Upper Tribunal. Any findings in the Notices are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers the firms’ behaviour should be characterised.