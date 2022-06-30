FCA resolves High Court proceedings in relation to unauthorised deposit taking

Mr Mohammed Kabir has agreed to orders to resolve proceedings brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) relating to an unauthorised deposit taking scheme operated by Bright Managment Solution Limited [sic] (Bright Management) which has avoided a trial that was due to start in June 2022.

The FCA began court proceedings in December 2019 against Bright Management and six defendants for taking money from the public for different projects, including forex and crypto-asset trading, without the required FCA authorisation. The FCA also alleged misleading statements and marketing about the nature of the investments Bright Management was offering.

The FCA sought orders to stop the activities continuing, to freeze up to £1.3m in assets, declarations of breaches and the return of money to victims.

In early 2021, five other defendants in the case, (Bright Management, Soccer League UK Limited (SLIL), Mohammed Zakir Hussain, Mohammed Abdul Kahhar and Kayes Miah) accepted the FCA’s claim in its entirety and were ordered to pay an interim restitution sum of just over £676,000. An order continuing the freeze on their assets was also granted.

The final defendant, Mr Kabir, has now accepted that he was knowingly concerned in Bright Management’s unauthorised deposit taking, that he recklessly made misleading statements, and that he was knowingly concerned in the misleading statements and impressions made by Bright Management, although believing Bright Management to have recklessly made them.

The High Court has now made an order reflecting these points.

Mr Kabir has also agreed to contribute towards the money to be repaid to those who invested in Bright Management.

A hearing to address the total value of the FCA’s claim against all the Defendants had previously been stayed pending Mr Kabir’s trial. This stay will now be lifted. The FCA will provide further updates in respect of any future hearings and/or distribution of funds to affected investors.

Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA said:

'We are pleased that Mr Kabir, and the other defendants, have admitted their wrong-doing and we will be able to get some money back for those who parted with their hard-earned cash.'

