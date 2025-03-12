Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA responds to final report into Safe Hands complaints
We continue to have the utmost sympathy for the people who have lost money because of Safe Hands.
We do not agree with the Commissioner’s finding that we didn’t identify significant risks in relation to this firm.
We had limited powers to act against funeral plan providers before Parliament gave us responsibility to regulate the sector from July 2022.
Starting in September 2021, we started to receive applications from firms wishing to offer funeral plans, including from Safe Hands. We warned them they were unlikely to meet our requirements and consequently the firm stopped trading in February 2022. We worked with Dignity and Co-op to help customers find new plans at a discounted cost.
We had received in April 2021 a single piece of anonymous intelligence that Safe Hands might be carrying out regulated activity but without our necessary permission to do so.
Knowing by then that we would soon be approving funeral providers to do business, we logged this intelligence to consider when assessing whether Safe Hands was fit to be regulated by us.
That year, we received over 34,000 pieces of intelligence about firms or individuals potentially carrying out unauthorised business. There is no way we can immediately act on all.
We must decide how to prioritise our resources to protect consumers from suspected wrongdoing and in 2021 we focused our efforts on the complex process of bringing a whole new sector – funeral providers – within our remit.
Whenever we act, we also need to consider the best route to seek information to avoid a worse outcome, for example if an unregulated firm is tipped off, potentially making protecting assets harder.
We believe the steps we took were reasonable and proportionate based on the information we received. There is no evidence that alternative action from us would have led to different outcomes for Safe Hands customers.
We cannot take responsibility for harm caused by firms before we are responsible for regulating them. For example, we are already receiving reports about consumer harm in the unregulated Buy Now Pay Later sector. We have taken actions where we can and will address other intelligence once Parliament has passed the necessary legislation and we are empowered to grant them permission or not to operate.
Read our full response to the Complaints Commissioner’s final report into Safe Hands. We have also written to the Treasury Committee to whom we are accountable and look forward to addressing any questions they have on these issues.
There is also an ongoing investigation into these matters by the Serious Fraud Office.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/statements/fca-responds-final-report-safe-hands-complaints
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Our position on sustainability regulations and UK defence12/03/2025 13:25:00
Our sustainability rules do not prevent investment in or finance for defence companies.
Vulnerable customers encouraged to open up to firms to get the right support10/03/2025 11:25:00
Just 4 in 10 vulnerable customers say they have disclosed their needs to their financial services provider, new research commissioned by the FCA shows.
FCA sets out steps to support home ownership10/03/2025 10:25:00
The FCA has set out steps it will take to improve access to mortgages.
Growth of private markets requires continued focus on valuations05/03/2025 13:05:00
The FCA's review of private market valuation processes has found good practice but some room for improvement.
FCA bans former Credit Suisse executives following US criminal convictions05/03/2025 10:25:00
The FCA has banned Andrew Pearse and Surjan Singh from the UK financial services industry.
Olumide Osunkoya sentenced to 4 years for illegally operating crypto ATM network04/03/2025 13:25:00
Olumide Osunkoya, 46, was sentenced on 28 February 2025 to 4 years in prison for illegal crypto activity worth over £2.5m and associated offences.
FCA charges two individuals with multiple fraud charges28/02/2025 17:15:00
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against Kerry Nelson and Jacqueline Stephens for alleged fraud, forgery, and money laundering.
Court sets date for £64 million WealthTek fraud and money laundering trial26/02/2025 10:25:00
A trial has been scheduled for September 2027 at Southwark Crown Court in the criminal proceedings brought by the FCA against John Dance, the former WealthTek LLP principal partner.