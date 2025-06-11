FCA rings bell on new type of private stock market in growth boost

A new type of private stock market will be launched later in 2025 after the FCA announced the final rules for its Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES).

PISCES is a new type of platform where shares in private companies can be traded. It will open the door to more opportunities for investors, facilitating their access to growth companies. Private companies can tap into a broader range of investors and asset managers and PISCES offers exits for shareholders to sell up.

As companies choose to stay private for longer, there is demand for investors to trade private company shares easily and efficiently in an organised marketplace. PISCES meets this demand by allowing secondary trading of these shares. Companies can set the floor and ceiling of share prices, and have a say over who can buy their shares.

Access to PISCES will be limited to institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, sophisticated investors and employees of participating companies. Investors will be provided with information about the risks involved to help them make informed decisions.

As set out in the FCA’s letter to the PM outlining the regulator’s approach to support growth, PISCES can unlock capital investment and liquidity.

Simon Walls, executive director of markets at the FCA, yesterday said:

“This bold design rebalances risk, but it is bold risk-taking that made the UK the leading financial centre it is today. The new platforms will give investors greater access and confidence to invest in exciting new companies, while early backers and employees can sell up and invest again. “PISCES is the latest step in the FCA’s wide-ranging reforms to the UK’s markets to boost growth and competitiveness.”

Emma Reynolds, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, yesterday said:

“PISCES is a great example of industry, regulators and the government working together to go further and faster on innovative reforms to strengthen UK capital markets, supporting economic growth and putting more money in people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change. “I welcome the FCA's announcement, which follows our legislation and opens PISCES to industry. This also builds on our announcements on a stamp taxes on shares exemption for PISCES transactions, and on employees retaining the tax advantages on eligible shares traded.”

