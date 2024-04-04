Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA secures £1.6m for investors from alleged unlawful investment schemes
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has secured court approval to obtain £1.6m from Argento Wealth Ltd (AWL) and its sole director Mr Daniel Willis, who promoted 2 alleged unlawful investment schemes.
The FCA previously commenced civil proceedings against AWL and Mr Willis to recover investor funds linked to the firm’s alleged unlawful activity, with the regulator successfully securing undertakings which froze AWL’s/Mr Willis’ assets.
The High Court has now approved a consent order, with the intention that the money is returned to investors in the schemes.
The FCA alleged that AWL unlawfully:
- took approximately £2.8m as deposits under loan agreements and/or as part of an unauthorised collective investment scheme
- arranged investments in EMB Fund Limited (EMB) totalling about US$9m which breached the restrictions on financial promotion
The FCA also alleged that Mr Wills was knowingly concerned in this unlawful activity.
AWL and Mr Willis have not admitted any of the FCA’s allegations that led to the proceedings, which began on 1 June 2022, but have agreed to pay money to the FCA intended for the eventual distribution to investors.
Further court hearings are required to decide how and to whom the funds secured in this agreement should be distributed. This process may take a significant amount of time.
The settlement agreed by the FCA was intended to prevent all of AWL/Mr Willis’ remaining assets from being used up to meet the ongoing legal and living costs. Without the settlement, there would have been a significant risk of the remaining investor money being used to fund legal fees, leaving nothing for investors. Despite the settlement, investors will suffer very significant losses.
Notes to editors
- The FCA has an overarching strategic objective of ensuring the relevant markets function well. To support this, it has 3 operational objectives: to secure an appropriate degree of protection for consumers; to protect and enhance the integrity of the financial system; and to promote effective competition in the interests of consumers.
- For information about organisations such as Citizens Advice and Victim Support that may be able to assist investors, read our victim support information (PDF).
- Previous press release: The FCA starts court process to recover money for investors.
- AWL is not, and never has been, an FCA authorised firm. Almost all firms offering financial services in the UK must be authorised and registered by the FCA. Members of the public should check our register to find out if a firm or individual is unauthorised. You should only deal with financial services firms that have been authorised or registered by us. If you deal with an unauthorised firm, you will not be covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service or Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) if things go wrong.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-secures-investors-money-argento-wealth-ltd
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Stuart Bayes found guilty of insider dealing03/04/2024 14:10:00
Mr Stuart Bayes was recently (28 March 2024) found guilty of 2 offences of insider dealing, following an 8-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Larry Barreto and Tassib Hussain sentenced for mortgage fraud28/03/2024 14:10:00
On 27 March 2024, Larry Barreto and Tassib Hussain were sentenced for fraud offences following a prosecution brought by the FCA, which saw the pair convicted in November 2023.
FCA finds concerns over insurers’ valuation of written-off or stolen vehicles27/03/2024 14:10:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has identified shortcomings in how some motor insurance firms are valuing written-off or stolen vehicles.
FCA warns firms and finfluencers to keep their social media ads lawful27/03/2024 11:10:00
Guidance for memes, reels and gaming streams promoting financial services was yesterday published by the FCA.
Four individuals charged over suspected water scam25/03/2024 09:25:00
The FCA alleges that the individuals ran an unauthorised investment scheme, which defrauded investors out of £3.9 million.
FCA asks Financial Advisers to review their processes in retirement income support20/03/2024 14:15:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today written to the Chief Executives of financial advice firms asking them to review their processes when providing retirement income advice.
FCA sets out plan for the year ahead20/03/2024 10:25:00
In its Business Plan for 2024-25, the FCA has set out an ambitious programme of work for the final year of its 3-year strategy to achieve better outcomes for consumers and markets.
FCA decides on £5.95m fine and industry ban for Nailesh Teraiya in latest cum-ex case19/03/2024 10:25:00
Nailesh Teraiya has referred his Decision Notice to the Upper Tribunal. Any findings in the Decision Notice are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers his behaviour should be characterised.