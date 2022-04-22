Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA secures £2,000,000 account forfeiture order
QPay Europe Limited, which claims to be a fintech start up offering due diligence and underwriting services, has consented to a court order to give up £2,000,000 held in its name following proceedings brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under the Proceeds of Crime Act in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
The money was initially frozen in urgent proceedings brought by the FCA in October and December 2020.
The FCA claimed the money was the proceeds of illegal activity connected to criminal proceedings in the United States of America concerning an alleged conspiracy to commit wire fraud against banks, credit card companies and other financial service providers in the USA. The FCA is not alleging that QPay is involved in this conspiracy.
The FCA’s concerns were raised following an application by QPay to become a regulated firm in March 2020. QPay received the money from software firm, Fintech International Q Software WLL, allegedly as an investment. However, the FCA observed QPay moved the money repeatedly to different bank accounts in several countries and none of the transactions appeared to be related to legitimate business. QPay has withdrawn its application to be regulated by the FCA.
The orders are called account forfeiture orders which means the sums totalling £2,000,000 held by QPay are paid to the UK government. The order was made by consent by District Judge Cieciora at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, yesterday said:
“Account forfeiture orders are an important means of intervening and capturing illegal money and this action is a good example of what can be done. The funds will now be used to assist the FCA and other authorities fight illegal activity. The FCA will continue to vet applications for authorisation to ensure firms meet our standards of integrity as well as competence.”
Notes to Editors
- Seven account freezing orders in respect of these monies were obtained by the FCA Proceeds of Crime Team in October and December 2020 under s303Z1 POCA 2002; the application for the monies to be made forfeit was in October 2021.
- Powers to apply to freeze monies held in bank accounts were granted to the FCA through the amendments to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 made by the Criminal Finances Act 2017.
- Details of the case in the US can be found here. The FCA is not alleging that QPay is connected to this conspiracy.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-secures-account-forfeiture-order
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA finalises proposals to boost disclosure of diversity on listed company boards and executive committees21/04/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has finalised rules requiring listed companies to report information and disclose against targets on the representation of women and ethnic minorities on their boards and executive management, making it easier for investors to see the diversity of their senior leadership teams.
FCA launches three-year strategy to improve outcomes08/04/2022 10:25:00
The FCA has launched a new strategy to improve outcomes for consumers and in markets throughout the UK.
FCA sets out plans to deliver £71.2 million of compensation to former British Steel Pension Scheme members31/03/2022 12:20:00
The FCA has published proposals for a compensation scheme for former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) who received unsuitable advice to transfer out of the fund.
FCA fines GAM International Management and former Investment Director Timothy Haywood30/03/2022 15:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined asset manager GAM International Management Limited (GIML) £9,103,523 for failing to conduct its business with due care and attention and failing to adequately manage conflicts of interest. The FCA has also fined Timothy Haywood, a former Investment Director and Business Unit Head at GIML, £230,037.
Notice to all FCA regulated firms with exposure to cryptoassets24/03/2022 14:25:00
We are reminding all regulated firms of their existing obligations when they are interacting with or exposed to cryptoassets and related services.
FCA to consult on use of 'side pockets' for retail funds with exposure to sanctioned and suspended Russian assets16/03/2022 15:05:00
The FCA has begun discussions with stakeholders about options to allow UK authorised retail funds to make exceptional use of 'side pockets' given the significant practical challenges in disposing of Russian and Belarusian assets in the context of suspensions and extensive global sanctions.
Update on the market share test under the ancillary activities exemption for commodity derivatives14/03/2022 16:10:00
The MiFID II Article 2(1)(j) ancillary activities exemption enables firms trading in commodity derivatives, emission allowances and emission allowance derivatives to be exempt from authorisation as a MiFID investment firm if they fulfil certain criteria. As part of verifying that they fulfil these criteria, firms are currently required to perform the ‘market share test’ and the ‘main business test’ as set out in UK MiFID RTS 20.
FCA response to Chancellor’s call to stop investing in Russia14/03/2022 15:10:00
Regulated firms have already taken steps to avoid new investment in the Russian economy.