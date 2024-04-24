FCA secures £533,000 to return to investors

The FCA has recovered funds from an unauthorised deposit-taking scheme operated by Bright Managment Solution Limited [sic] and others.

Investors will receive money back totalling £533,000 after the High Court granted a distribution order to the FCA.

The FCA recovered the money from Bright, Soccer League International Limited, and three individual defendants, Mohammed Zakir Hussain, Mohammed Abdul Kahhar and Kayes Miah – all of whom accepted the FCA’s claim against them.

Two further defendants, Mohammed Abdul Kabir and his company Soccer League UK Limited, initially opposed the FCA’s claim. Mr Kabir later settled, agreeing to contribute £100,000. Mr Kabir has until 7 October 2026 to pay this sum and the FCA expects to make a further distribution to those who had paid money to Bright.

Consumers who are known to the FCA will be contacted directly, however, anyone who thinks they have a claim and has not been in contact with the FCA before can contact the FCA about the proposed distribution order using the email address BrightInvestors@fca.org.uk

