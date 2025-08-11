Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA secures convictions against individual for £1.3m Ponzi scheme
Daniel Pugh has been found guilty of fraud, following a prosecution by the FCA.
Mr Pugh, aged 35 and of Devon, set up a Ponzi scheme that netted over £1m. Through his fraudulent Imperial Investment Fund (IIF), Mr Pugh took money from 238 investors he targeted largely through Facebook adverts. They were offered impossibly high returns of 1.4% a day, 7% a week or 350% a year.
The FCA will commence confiscation proceedings in order to recover the proceeds of crime.
Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:
'Mr Pugh deliberately defrauded unsuspecting investors. Fighting financial crime is a priority for the FCA and we are committed to holding fraudsters to account.’
Mr Pugh has been found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud. At the start of the trial he pleaded guilty to carrying out unauthorised regulated activity which breached sections 19 and 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
A further individual remains wanted in relation to the same offences.
Notes to editors
- Daniel Pugh’s date of birth is 19 April 1990.
- The FCA has attempted to contact investors who lost out. Anyone who was scammed by IIF and has not heard from the FCA should call or email ophainesconsumercontact@fca.org.uk.
- The FCA’s ScamSmart page has advice on how to spot and avoid investment scams.
- Mr Pugh was charged on 18 July 2023.
- Mr Pugh’s trial took place at Southwark Crown Court.
- Conspiracy to defraud is an offence under common law with a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.
- Under section 19 of FSMA, a person cannot carry on a regulated activity in the UK unless they are FCA authorised or exempt. Any person who breaches this is committing a criminal offence for which the maximum sentence is two years’ imprisonment.
- Under section 21 of FSMA, a person must not communicate an invitation or inducement to invest unless they are FCA authorised or the content of the communication is approved by an authorised person. Any person who breaches this is committing a criminal offence for which the maximum sentence is two years’ imprisonment.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-secures-convictions-individual-ponzi-scheme
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA sets out changes to payment safeguarding rules07/08/2025 12:10:00
Consumers will be better protected when they use payment firms, with the introduction of new rules to protect their money from May 2026. These changes will improve safeguarding practices among payment firms.
FCA issues fines of nearly £46m for failures managing the Woodford Equity Income Fund06/08/2025 10:25:00
The FCA has decided to fine both Neil Woodford and Woodford Investment Management (WIM) for failures in their management of the Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF).
FCA to consult on motor finance compensation scheme05/08/2025 10:25:00
Motor finance customers could receive a pay out after the FCA announced it will consult on an industry-wide compensation scheme.
FCA opens retail access to crypto ETNs04/08/2025 10:10:00
Firms will soon be able to give retail consumers access to crypto exchange traded notes (cETNs), under changes announced by the FCA.
FCA fines Sigma Broking Limited for transaction reporting failures04/08/2025 09:10:00
Sigma Broking Limited (Sigma) has been fined £1,087,300 for failing to submit complete and accurate transaction reports for 5 years.
FCA seeks improvement to digital loan processes31/07/2025 10:05:00
The FCA found that the design of some digital loan processes lacks positive friction and excludes information consumers need, for example, on cost.
FCA acts over alleged £23 million unauthorised collective investment scheme30/07/2025 10:20:00
The FCA has begun High Court proceedings against Concept Capital Group (CCG), Ian Anthony Elliott, Adrian Felix, Ayub Swaibu, Edmund Brew, Ernest Kargbo, Raymondip Bedi, Riverrun Consulting Limited and Gateridge Consulting Limited over an alleged unauthorised investment scheme involving consumer investments of more than £23 million in static homes.
H2O Deputy CEO fined £1m and banned from financial services for deliberately misleading FCA29/07/2025 13:10:00
The former deputy chief executive officer of asset manager H2O AM LLP (H2O), Jean-Noel Alba, has been fined £1,049,500 by the FCA and banned from the financial services industry.