Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA secures convictions against two individuals for £1.5m fraud
Two individuals have been convicted for their roles in an £1.5m investment fraud following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
Between February 2017 and June 2019, Raymondip Bedi and Patrick Mavanga, defrauded at least 65 investors out of £1,541,799. The group cold-called consumers, directing them to a professional-looking website where they were offered high returns for fake investments in crypto.
Raymondip Bedi pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to breach the general prohibition under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and money laundering offences at an earlier hearing.
Patrick Mavanga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to breach the general prohibition under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and possession of false identification documents with an improper intention at an earlier hearing.
Patrick Mavanga was convicted of perverting the course of justice for the deletion of phone call recordings following the arrest of Raymondip Bedi in March 2019.
The jury were unable to reach a verdict on a third defendant, and they will face a retrial in September 2025.
A fourth individual, Rowena Bedi, was acquitted of money laundering.
Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:
‘Bedi and Mavanga lured investors with promises of high returns on crypto investments, but their schemes were nothing but a callous scam. If you’re contacted out of the blue about an investment opportunity that sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. If you’re in any doubt – don’t invest’
Bedi and Mavanga will be sentenced at a later date. A further individual, Minas Filippidis is wanted in relation to the same offences.
The FCA’s ScamSmart campaign provides advice on how to spot and avoid investment scams.
The FCA has attempted to contact investors who lost out. Anyone who was scammed by Bedi and Mavanga and has not heard from the FCA should call 0800 111 6768 or email operationhickory@fca.org.uk. They operated companies including CCX Capital and Astaria Group LLP.
Notes to editors
- Raymondip Bedi, date of birth (dob) 09/10/1989 of Bromley, London. Patrick Mavanga, dob 24/11/1984 of Peckham, London.
- The individuals were charged in April 2023 - Four individuals face fraud charges.
- Under Section 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), a person cannot carry on a regulated activity in the UK unless they are FCA authorised or exempt (this is the General Prohibition). Any person who breaches Section 19 of FSMA is committing a criminal offence for which the maximum sentence is 2 years’ imprisonment.
- Money laundering under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 is a criminal offence punishable on conviction by a fine and / or up to 14 years’ imprisonment.
- Conspiracy to defraud is an offence under the Criminal Law Act 1977 and the Fraud Act 2006 with a maximum sentence on conviction of 10 years’ imprisonment.
- Under section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010 the offence of possession of false identity documents with an improper intent has a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment.
- In 2023/24, the FCA secured 9 successful fraud prosecutions and charged 21 individuals with financial crime offences; the highest number of charges in any single year.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-secures-conviction-against-two-individuals-fraud
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA enhances access to market data and investment research to support growth06/11/2024 10:25:00
The FCA has set out a package of measures to reinforce the UK’s leading position in the bond, derivatives and asset management sectors, supporting growth.
Three individuals and two firms charged over alleged unauthorised business activities05/11/2024 16:25:00
The FCA has started criminal proceedings against Anthony Hay, Laura Hay, Tim Stewart, Premier Finance GB Ltd and Proserv GBR Limited, for allegedly engaging in unauthorised business.
FCA bans Steven Hodgson and Paul Adams for pension transfer advice failings01/11/2024 10:15:00
The FCA has banned Steven Hodgson and Paul Adams of Vintage Investment Services (Vintage) from advising any customers on pension transfers and opt outs.
FCA fines Kristo Käärmann £350,000 for failing to notify the FCA of significant tax issues28/10/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has fined Mr Käärmann, the CEO of Wise plc and senior manager of Wise Assets UK Ltd, £350,000 for breaching a senior manager conduct rule.
FCA publishes results of non-financial misconduct survey25/10/2024 15:25:00
The FCA has published the results of a survey to better understand how firms record and manage allegations of non-financial misconduct.
FCA cracks down on illegal finfluencers23/10/2024 10:25:00
Twenty finfluencers are being interviewed under caution by the FCA, as it launches targeted action against finfluencers who may be touting financial services products illegally.
FCA fines Volkswagen Finance £5.4m over treatment of customers in financial difficulty22/10/2024 10:25:00
The FCA has fined Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) Limited (Volkswagen Finance) £5,397,600 for failing to treat its customers in financial difficulty fairly.
FCA launches premium finance market study alongside new Government insurance taskforce16/10/2024 14:10:00
The FCA has announced a package of work in the insurance market amid concerns about rising prices, alongside the launch of the Government motor insurance taskforce.