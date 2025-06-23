Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
FCA secures convictions for insider dealing and money laundering worth £1 million
The FCA has secured convictions against two individuals, Redinel Korfuzi and Oerta Korfuzi, for insider dealing and money laundering offences which netted them over £1 million.
Redinel Korfuzi worked as a research analyst at an asset management firm. He regularly obtained confidential, price-sensitive information for publicly traded companies as part of his role.
Between 17 December 2019 and 25 March 2021, Mr Korfuzi conspired with his sister, Oerta Korfuzi, to use that confidential information to deal in the shares of at least 13 companies ahead of market announcements.
The trades were executed through accounts held by Mr Korfuzi’s sister, personal trainer (Rogerio de Aquino) and his partner (Dema Almeziad). They used Contracts for Difference (CFDs), taking positions that the value of the relevant shares would go down and closing the positions after the market announcements. The suspicious trading was detected by the FCA’s market monitoring systems despite their arrangements, which were designed to conceal Mr Korfuzi’s involvement in the trading and to maximise profits.
Mr and Ms Korfuzi were also convicted of money laundering. Between 1 January 2019 and 25 March 2021 they received dirty cash derived from the proceeds of crime, making 176 cash deposits totalling £198,210. The source of the cash was unrelated to the insider dealing with which they were charged.
Their co‑defendants, Rogerio de Aquino and Dema Almeziad, were acquitted of all charges.
Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:
'We are committed to fighting financial crime and protecting the integrity of our markets. Those who use inside information to unlawfully make profits should be aware that we will identify them and bring them to justice.'
Mr and Ms Korfuzi will be sentenced on 4 July 2025. The FCA will also apply for confiscation orders in order to recover the proceeds of crime.
Notes to editors
- Redinel Korfuzi’s date of birth is 20 May 1987.
- Oerta Korfuzi’s date of birth is 10 September 1988.
- Rogerio de Aquino’s date of birth is 4 November 1961.
- Dema Almeziad’s date of birth is 30 January 1985.
- The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 gives the FCA powers to investigate and prosecute insider dealing, defined by the Criminal Justice Act 1993.
- The individuals were charged in January and February 2023.
- As these offences predate 1 November 2021, when the maximum sentence available increased to 10 years, the insider dealing here is punishable by a fine and/or up to 7 years’ imprisonment.
- The offence of money laundering is punishable by a fine or up to 14 years’ imprisonment.
- The prosecution were unable to identify the source of the crime from which the cash derived.
- To report market abuse to us or to speak to someone about it, please see our information on market abuse.
- The FCA has an overarching strategic objective of ensuring the relevant markets function well. To support this, it has three operational objectives: to secure an appropriate degree of protection for consumers; to protect and enhance the integrity of the UK financial system; and to promote effective competition in the interests of consumers.
- The trial was prosecuted by Tom Forster KC of Red Lion Chambers and Tom Broomfield and Katherine Lloyd of QEB Hollis Whiteman Chambers on behalf of the FCA.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
- The court ordered a separate trial in the case for a fifth defendant, Iva Spahiu. Her trial has been fixed for 28 June 2027. Temporary Reporting Restrictions pursuant to s4(2) Contempt of Court Act 1981 are in place to avoid a substantial risk of prejudice to the administration of justice in the trial of Ms Iva Spahiu. Consequently, there is to be no further reporting of any evidence concerning the particular involvement of Ms Spahiu.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-secures-convictions-insider-dealing-and-money-laundering-worth-1-million
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Upper Tribunal ruling in the case of Craig Donaldson and David Arden18/06/2025 10:20:00
The Upper Tribunal has upheld the FCA decision that Craig Donaldson and David Arden, former chief executive (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO) of Metro Bank (Metro), were knowingly concerned in a breach of the Listing Rules.
FCA rings bell on new type of private stock market in growth boost11/06/2025 10:20:00
A new type of private stock market will be launched later in 2025 after the FCA announced the final rules for its Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES).
FCA allows firms to experiment with AI alongside NVIDIA10/06/2025 14:10:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will launch a Supercharged Sandbox to help firms experiment safely with AI to support innovation.
FCA leads international crackdown on illegal finfluencers09/06/2025 11:15:00
Regulators across the globe, led by the FCA, have joined forces to protect social media users from illegal financial promotions by rogue finfluencers.
FCA to lift ban on crypto ETNs to support UK growth and competitiveness09/06/2025 10:15:00
The FCA is proposing to lift the ban on offering crypto exchange traded notes (cETNs) to retail investors. Similar products are already available in other countries.
Upper Tribunal ruling in the cases of Toni Fox and David Brian Price02/06/2025 10:10:00
The Upper Tribunal has made a further ruling in the cases of 2 financial services directors.
FCA seeks further views on stablecoins and crypto custody28/05/2025 14:20:00
The FCA has published proposals for issuing stablecoins, crypto custody and financial resilience of cryptoasset firms, to support a safe, competitive sector.
FCA bans former Credit Suisse vice president following US criminal conviction26/05/2025 10:25:00
The FCA has banned Detelina Subeva from the UK financial services industry.
More people have bank accounts but one in ten have no cash savings, FCA survey reveals19/05/2025 10:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found that one in ten people have no cash savings at all, and another 21% have less than £1,000 to draw on in an emergency. The regulator’s research also shows that one in four people in the UK have low financial resilience, meaning that they have missed payments, are struggling to keep up with commitments, or don’t have savings to help them through difficulties.