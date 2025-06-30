Financial Conduct Authority
FCA secures guilty plea from John Burford in £1m investor fraud scheme
John Burford has pleaded guilty in a £1m investment fraud case, following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
As sole director of Financial Trading Strategies Limited, Mr Burford promoted a paid-for subscription service through its website to offer daily trade alerts with investment advice, and the opportunity to invest in three self-named 'tramline' funds.
Mr Burford took money from over 100 investors and advised on and managed investments without FCA authorisation. He made over £1m in the process, which he used to buy a property and fund his living expenses.
Mr Burford repeatedly lied to investors about how much the funds were worth and hid the full extent of the losses he had incurred while trading.
Mr Burford will be sentenced at a later date at Southwark Crown Court. The FCA will also seek confiscation orders to deprive him of his ill-gotten gains and return monies to investors.
Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, recently said:
“Mr Burford fleeced unwitting investors in order to enrich his life – not theirs.
“Identifying and disrupting criminals who abuse people’s trust for their own gain, is a top priority for the FCA.”
Notes to Editors
- John Charles Burford’s date of birth is 23 February 1940, and he is currently based in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.
- Previous press release – Individual charged with carrying on an unauthorised business and misleading investors.
- Carrying out unauthorised business is an offence punishable by a fine and/or up to 2 years' imprisonment.
- Fraudulent trading under section 993 of the Companies Act 2006 is an offence punishable by a fine and/or up to 10 years' imprisonment.
- Fighting financial crime is central to our new strategy and we will take action against criminal behaviour which harms consumers and damages the integrity of our markets.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-secures-guilty-plea-john-burford-investor-fraud-scheme
